In a letter dated May 10, officials with the U.S. Department of Labor have indicated that several changes to Iowa’s child labor regulations, which both the state’s House and Senate recently approved, violate established federal law.
The correspondence was sent in response to a March 14 letter signed by seven state legislators and addressed to solicitor of labor Seema Nanda and principal deputy administrator at the Wage and Hour Division Jessica Looman, both of the U.S. Department of Labor. In the letter, the lawmakers requested the labor department “review the (proposed Iowa) legislation to determine whether these provisions contradict and/or are inconsistent with federal child labor regulations,” according to the letter.
The Iowa measure, Senate File 542, was passed by both chambers of state government and would expand the number of hours minors can work while permitting those 16 and 17 years-of-age to sell and serve alcohol in certain locations, and granting minors an avenue to work in previously restricted and hazardous fields, through training and work-study programs, by requesting waivers.
After reviewing aspects of the Iowa law, Nanda and Looman indicated in their letter that, in several respects, the changes conflict with federal labor regulations, including in the realm of permitted occupations.
“The proposed Iowa bill,” the department of labor’s letter explained, “would expressly permit 14- and 15- year-olds to work in industrial laundries and to ‘perform light assembly work’… As these work activities… do not appear to be covered by the permitted occupations in section 570.34, 14- and 15-year-olds are likely prohibited under federal law from performing such work.”
Another area in which the Iowa law falls short of compliance relates to the number of work hours permitted for minors, the letter specified, particularly in allowing 14- and 15-year-olds to work six-hour shifts, which would violate established federal law “in two ways,” the letter stated.
“First, 14- and 15-year-olds covered by the FLSA (Fair Labor Standards Act) may only work between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and only outside of school hours during the school year and may work from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. between June 1 and Labor Day,” it stated. “Second, 14- and 15-year-olds may work no more than 3 hours on a school day, no more than 8 hours on a non-school day, no more than 18 hours/week during a week when school is in session, and for no more than 40 hours/week when school is not in session… To the extent that the proposed legislation allows 14- and 15-year-olds covered by the FLSA to work beyond or in excess of these permitted hours, the legislation would be inconsistent with the Department’s regulations.”
By comparison, the Iowa bill would allow minors to work until 9 p.m. during the school year and until 11 p.m. during the summer, while permitting a total of six hours of work each school day and 28 hours per week while school is in session, according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Regarding the Iowa law’s provision allowing “employers to recruit 14 to 18-year-olds for a ‘work-based learning’ program that may require the performance of hazardous job duties,” the letter added, “the Department’s regulations generally prohibit the employment of children in hazardous occupations” except in particular programs that have obtained “Department approval,” in which case “each variance must meet specific requirements.”
In a subsequent news release, meanwhile, Democratic state Senator Nate Boulton of Des Moines, one of the seven signatories of the March request, identified the letter as validation of the arguments made in opposition to the measure during its consideration.
“This letter confirms what we’ve argued since this debate began: in the rush to expand child labor in Iowa, Republican legislators will be inviting businesses to break federal law,” Boulton observed in the release. “Protections against unsafe and exploitative child labor are there for a reason, and failed measures to address Iowa’s workforce crisis is no excuse to undermine those safeguards.”
Despite measures passed on the state level, federal labor laws claim supremacy, a reality which Nanda and Looman’s letter reemphasized by noting “states cannot nullify federal requirements by enacting less protective standards.” With this in mind, the state’s employers, along with minor workers, would remain bound by terms of the national FLSA, should Governor Reynolds decide to sign the recent Iowa bill into law.