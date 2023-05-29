In advance of a public meeting Wednesday hosted by federal regulators in Des Moines, opponents of carbon dioxide pipelines projects called on President Biden to act unilaterally to suspend any new construction until updated national safety rules can be instituted in 2024.
Among those requesting executive action was Jim Walsh, who serves as policy director for Food & Water Watch.
“President Biden has the power to put a halt to the carbon capture scam by issuing an executive order and directing federal agencies to restrict permits for projects until regulatory safeguards are in place,” Walsh said, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported.
Those sentiments were echoed by Ted Schettler, science director for the Science and Environmental Health Network, who emphasized the harmful physical effects that could result from the continuation of such pipeline projects, given the current inadequacy of existing regulations.
“We are talking about a hazardous material that can cause rapid health effects over a very short period of time,” said Schettler.
The call for presidential action came less than a week before a two-day public meeting/conference hosted by the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) scheduled for May 31-June 1 in Des Moines. The gathering’s purpose, according to the event’s page on the PHMSA website, “is to inform rulemaking decisions, by discussing key topics such as public awareness, emergency response and effective communication with emergency responders and the public,” in addition to “dispersion modeling, safety measures to address other constituents besides CO2 in CO2 Pipelines, leak detection and reporting, and Geohazards.”
Among the more specific items to be addressed are safety expectations of pipeline operators, the state of Iowa’s CO2 pipeline infrastructure, public emergency notification and the relevant jurisdictions and authorities of federal and state agencies.
Groups expected to participate, meanwhile, include pipeline operators, public advocacy groups, and tribal governments, in addition to federal regulators and representatives “from academia, (the) emergency response community and industry.” Though held in Des Moines, the meeting, which serves “as an opportunity for pipeline stakeholders to help inform pipeline safety-related rulemaking decisions and share information surrounding CO2 pipeline safety,” will also be available to virtual attendees via webcast (those interested in registering to attend virtually can do so at https://primis.phmsa.dot.gov/meetings/RegNew.mtg?mtg=165).
Fueling the concerns of many over the safety of carbon capture is a 2020 pipeline failure in Satartia, Mississippi which sickened 45 individuals; however, Jesse Harris, Summit Carbon Solutions’ director of public affairs, has indicated that his company “learned from (Denbury Gulf Coast Pipelines’) mistakes (in Satartia) and incorporated that into its design and operations plans,” the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported.
PHMSA administration, meanwhile, has emphasized the atypical nature of the 2020 incident, with the agency’s Linda Daugherty telling Iowa lawmakers earlier this year that, though there have been approximately 100 unintended carbon dioxide pipeline releases in the last 20 years, those have resulted in only a single injury, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported.
“What the normal situation is: you have a release of carbon dioxide, you’ve got warm air and it goes up in the air,” Daugherty said, in emphasizing the unique confluence of factors that led to the harmful effects of the failure in Mississippi. “There’s already CO2 in the atmosphere. It just goes up. There’s wind, and it’ll mix it up and disperse it.”
Such attempts at reassurance, however, have not quelled the fears of many who insist upon the need for greater regulation of carbon pipelines.
“There’s no requirement to add an odorant into the pipeline so that the public could know that there is a dangerous level of CO2 that could be asphyxiating them,” observed Bill Caram, executive director of the Pipeline Safety Trust, according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch report. “We need better regulations to identify the communities that could be impacted in the case of a pipeline failure. Notably, Satartia was not identified by the operator Denbury as being potentially impacted by the failure.”
Following the May 31-June 1 meeting, the PHMSA is expected to release its new proposed rules governing carbon pipelines in early 2024. No executive action on the part of President Biden is anticipated.