Rural residents may not give much consideration to their rural 911 street number signs on the side of the road. But if the sign is damaged, or stolen, there is a fee to replace your “911 property sign.” This cost just increased owing to rising prices.
“The previous cost of the sign reflected the costs in 2007 but costs have risen considerably over the years,” says Stacy McCune in the Fayette County Engineer’s office.
The cost was $50 and this included the sign, the post, labor and equipment usage, which have all increased in 14 years. Now it’s $120.
The policy update for E911 Signs, Labor and Materials was approved Monday by the Fayette County Board of Supervisors.
“When they contact us for the 911 sign, or getting a number, we go through the process with the resident and that includes discussing payment for the sign,” McCune said.