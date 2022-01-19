Fidelity Bank of Oelwein employees had fun giving away some money on Tuesday, in the form of gifts to a couple of local non-profit organizations. The employees have a casual day fund set up among themselves, and they determine where they want to gift monies from it.
This time around the Community Kitchen Cupboard in Oelwein and Otter Creek Animal Shelter in Hazleton were the recipients chosen. Checks were presented to representatives from both non-profits from casual day contributions made by bank employees in November and December.
Kitchen Cupboard Manager Nancy Meyer explained monetary donations are used to purchase food for the local food bank located in the basement of First Baptist Church. The cupboard likes to keep a balance of non-perishable items in stock for clients. She said a standard box of food is made up of items that can be used together to create meals for families, such as Hamburger or Tuna Helper, with canned tuna, canned vegetables, and the like. Peanut butter, cereal, jam, pancake mix, syrup, soups, canned fruit, rice, macaroni, tomato sauce or spaghetti sauce, rice and instant potatoes are also options.
“The idea is to put together food items they can use to cook a meal. We try to pair things together like that. A client also gets a food voucher to take to the grocery store for fresh meat, milk, eggs — perishable items that we can’t keep at the cupboard,” Meyer said. She added that the community has been very supportive of the Kitchen Cupboard, and it is nice to see donations come in at this time of year, after the holidays, when they are replenishing the shelves.
Sheila Bryan, who is a regular volunteer at Otter Creek Animal Shelter, accepted the monetary donation on behalf of the shelter. She said the public is very generous with donations of animal food, cleaning products, bedding and other items needed. Monetary donations help support the neutering program and take care of utilities at the no-kill shelter where many area residents have found happiness in adopting cats and dogs.