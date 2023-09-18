Fayette County Auditor Lori Moellers said returning nomination papers for city positions across the county is happening at a snail’s pace this election cycle.
“It’s an odd year,” Moellers said, speaking both to the municipal election year and to the apparent lack of interest. “Normally, I would have more people trickling in by now,” she added.
Moellers said there are 55 city positions up for candidacy among the cities of Fayette County and as of 1:30 p.m. Monday, only 17 persons had filed paperwork. The deadline to file nomination papers is 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, for both city and school board positions. The auditor said she sent emails to all city clerks last week encouraging them to monitor closely for candidate papers or remind council members of the deadline if they plan to run for reelection. Paperwork must be filed in person at the auditor’s office in the courthouse at West Union; it cannot be emailed.
Moellers explained it is not difficult to fill out nomination papers which can be printed off from the Iowa Secretary of State website (https://sos.iowa.gov > candidates > nompapers). After filling out the paperwork, a candidate requires at least 10 signatures in any town in Fayette County, except Oelwein, where at least 25 signatures are required due to the larger population.
There are four seats on the Oelwein City Council with terms expiring at the end of the year. The mayor’s two-year term is up Dec. 31. Oelwein Mayor Brett DeVore has filed nomination papers seeking another term, which will be his third.
The three council seats, Matt Weber, 1st Ward, Lynda Payne, 3rd Ward, and Tom Stewart, Council at Large, each expire Dec. 31. They are four-year terms and, so far, none of the incumbents have turned in paperwork for reelection, however, Weber did acknowledge he is filing. In addition to the incumbents, there had been a couple of guest council members that had expressed an interest in public office, but none have come forward as of this writing.
“It’s got to pick up more this week. Those who wait until the last minute sometimes have errors. They could lose out if the paperwork isn’t accurate by Thursday at 5 p.m. It will be interesting. Could be a lot of write in winners this term,” Moellers said.