Oelwein firefighters will continue their long-standing tradition of raising funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) with their annual Fill-the-Boot drive on Friday, Aug. 26, 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 27, 9-11 a.m. The voluntary donation drive-by will be conducted at the intersection of East Charles Street and First Avenue SE (Kwik Star/Subway corner).
Firefighters have collected funds in the community since 1954 as part of the program for MDA’s vision to accelerate research, advance care and advocate for the support of MDA families.