The Northeast Iowa Community College Board of Trustees approved the President Search Committee’s recommendation of four finalist candidates for the position of college president, at its Monday, Dec. 20 meeting.
Finalist interviews are planned for the end of January.
NICC Board of Trustees Chair Jim Anderson, J.D., stated that he is looking forward to meeting and interviewing each of the four finalists.
The Board of Trustees of Northeast Iowa Community College described its vision for its next president, as “a dynamic, seasoned, creative, passionate, and entrepreneurial leader who is committed to improving lives within the institution and the region it serves, driving business success, and advancing community vitality.”
The four finalists are listed alphabetically.
•Dr. Mark Curtis-Chavez now serves as the provost of the College of DuPage, Glen Ellyn, Ill. overseeing both academic and student affairs as the chief academic and the chief student affairs officer. In addition, he oversees the continuing education, workforce, and the performing and visual arts programs of the college.
He has served in a variety of administrative positions at Arizona Western College, Cuyahoga Community College, Lone Star College and College of DuPage, from division chair to dean to district office administration. Recently, he institutionalized student success goals at COD to increase Black and Latino student success and created a needs-based scholarship for students with financial struggles.
Curtis-Chávez earned a doctorate in higher education from the University of Toledo and a master’s degree in English from Northern Illinois University.
•Dr. Joe DeHart now serves as provost of the Des Moines Area Community College Newton campus.
He has been employed at DMACC since 2002 initially working within the president’s office as the executive director of institutional effectiveness and assistant to the president before becoming provost in 2017.
DeHart earned a doctorate and master’s degree in educational leadership from Iowa State University.
•Dr. Martin Reimer now serves as provost at Ellsworth Community College of the Iowa Valley Community College District.
Throughout his career, Dr. Reimer has focused on developing talent and building diverse teams to improve open access, student success, diversity and inclusion, civic commitment, and workforce and economic development opportunities.
Reimer began his career as an elementary teacher at the Colegio Americano in Puebla, Mexico, before transitioning into international business.
He earned a doctorate degree in higher education administration from Capella University and a Master of Business Administration in international management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management.
Martin Reimer is the son of Ken Reimer, who recently retired as board of trustees chair, communications coordinator Doug Ropa said to an inquiry.
•Dr. Herb Riedel most recently served as president of Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia, Ala. where he introduced program offerings in advanced manufacturing, healthcare and short-term skills training, as well as an honor’s program and the College’s first student housing complex.
Previously, Riedel served as vice president for instruction and student development for Northeast Texas Community College in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. At the University of Central Florida in Orlando, Fla., he served as Nanoscience Technology Research Center deputy director. His interests are promoting student success and developing the regional economy.
Riedel earned a doctorate degree in pure mathematics and m. math from the University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, after earning a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and physics from the University of Pretoria, Pretoria, South Africa.
More information about the candidates and the presidential search process at Northeast Iowa Community College is available at www.nicc.edu/presidential-search.