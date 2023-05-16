It’s summertime at the Oelwein Public Library! The library staff invites all to “Find Your Voice” at the library this summer, with a variety of programs for all ages throughout the month of June.
Registration starts Tuesday, May 30, and all are welcome to participate. With in-person programs, story times, prize drawings, and more, the 2023 Summer Reading Program is sure to have something for everyone.
Prizes include dolls with handmade clothes, generously donated by a local patron; National Geographic science kits; books; gift certificates to local businesses; a Bluetooth speaker; and more. Participants will also be able to earn weekly coupons from local businesses such as McDonald’s and Dairy Queen for small treats.
Winning prizes is easy. All you have to do is participate. Earn tickets for attending programs. Earn a ticket for turning in a reading log every week. You even get a ticket just for registering for the program. Then place the ticket in the container for the prize you want to win. It couldn’t be easier!
“Find Your Voice” kicks off on Monday, June 5, with two events happening. At 2 p.m. learn how to repurpose and upcycle old CDs into wall or garden art. With beads, ribbons, markers, stickers, and more, make your own one-of-a-kind masterpiece. We will provide all of the supplies you need to make these simple, easy projects. You just provide the creativity.
Also on June 5, our annual art show opens. This is a community art show, and everyone is welcome to submit artwork for display. The classes are professional, amateur, novice, and student. The mediums accepted are painting, drawing, ceramics, wood, sculpture, photography, and digital art.
Submissions will be accepted from May 29 until noon on June 1. Judging will take place on June 9 and the items will be on display until June 16.
The judging will include a People’s Choice award, so be sure to stop in and vote for your favorite! For more information and a registration packet, drop by the library or find it on our website at www.oelwein.lib.ia.us.
On Wednesday, June 7 at 10 a.m. Magician Rick Eugene puts a spell on the library with his special brand of comedy magic. The show is sure to be a hit, so don’t miss out!
On the evening of June 7 at 6 o’clock award-winning local author Betty Brandt Passick will teach a free journaling workshop. Attendees will be provided with a journal and taught how to journal through writing, drawing, photos, and mapping. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required. Register by June 1 to reserve your spot. This workshop is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
On Thursday, June 8 at 4 p.m. the library will be visited by Oelwein Police Department officers, Will Ward, Ted Phillips, Shannon Cox, Ben Scott, and Oelwein volunteer firefighter, Jamie Jacobs to read books, have activities, and lead the fun.
Thursday, June 15 at 2:30 p.m. we’ll learn about how animals use their voices when Dr. Michael Bechtel from Wartburg College visits the library with some of his animal friends. Dr. Bechtel taught high school science in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa before moving to Wartburg, and has always had exotic animals in his classroom, everything from poison dart frogs to African tortoises to miniature Malaysian chickens – he’s even created his own breed of mice! Come along on a journey of animal ecology during this hands-on program. This program is sponsored by Enrich Iowa.
On Monday, June 19 at 6 p.m. enjoy some group karaoke at our Family Sing-Along Night! Enjoy a snack, pick a song from the “almost everyone knows that song” list, and sing along. Don’t worry if you don’t know all the words. Lyrics will be on the big screen.
Thursday, June 22 at 4 p.m. is a chance to make your own journal in a Smash Journal program. Smash journals are personalized books for keeping your treasured items in. A sticker; a ticket stub; a favorite picture or quote – that’s what a smash journal is for! Take your treasures and “smash” them into the journal. Participants will put a journal together and decorate it. All supplies are provided. If you have a special item you wish to add, bring it along.
Also on June 22, at 6 p.m. “That Crazy Author Maggie Rivers” visits the library. She will tell how she started writing, how she got published, and how you can, too! Listen as she shares the writer’s “secret” to getting a book published. She will share her vast writing know-how with you, and you can get your questions answered about “finding your voice” through writing and publishing.
On Thursday, June 29 at 6 p.m. Absolute Science brings the foam cannon to the finale party. The party will include treats and prize drawings, and you must be present to win a prize. Finish the whole thing off with some foam! Don’t worry, grownups: the foam is non-toxic, washable, biodegradable, and won’t stain clothing. You’ll probably want a towel, though. This event is sponsored by Enrich Iowa.
Registration begins on Tuesday, May 30. All programs are free and everyone is welcome to attend. You don’t need to register for the Summer Reading Program to attend any of the events. Call the library at 319-283-1515 for more information or to register for the journaling program. We hope you will “Find Your Voice” with us this summer at the library.