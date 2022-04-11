Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer did not gather enough valid signatures to appear on the Democratic primary ballot, a district court ruled late Sunday.
“The Court takes no joy in this conclusion,” Polk County District Court Judge Scott Beattie wrote in his decision. “This Court should not be in the position to make a difference in an election, and Ms. Finkenauer and her supporters should have a chance to advance her candidacy. However, this Court’s job is to sit as a referee and apply the law without passion or prejudice.”
To qualify for the primary ballot, Finkenauer was required to collect at least 3,500 signatures, including at least 100 from 19 different counties. In March, a state panel ruled that she did so by a razor-thin margin, with just barely enough signatures to qualify in several counties.
The court’s decision came down to three signatures that were undated or had been dated incorrectly. Beattie reversed the panel’s decision and determined those signatures were invalid under Iowa law, and therefore could not be counted toward Finkenauer’s petition. Without those three names, Finkenauer received over 100 signatures in just 17 counties – not enough for the ballot.
Finkenauer said in a statement Monday the decision was a Republican attack, noting she had submitted over 5,000 signatures overall.
“This misguided, midnight ruling is an outrageous and partisan gift to the Washington Republicans who orchestrated this meritless legal action,” Finkenauer said.
The Republican Party of Iowa criticized Finkenauer and the Iowa Democratic Party in a Monday statement.
“The severe lack of enthusiasm behind Iowa Democrats has real consequences and the first victim to fall is Abby Finkenauer,” said Iowa GOP chair Jeff Kaufmann. “Not qualifying for the ballot is a complete and utter embarrassment.”
Finkenauer announced Monday afternoon that she will appeal the court’s decision.
“We refuse to back down in the face of these partisan attacks,” she said in a statement. “We are confident that we have met every requirement to be on the ballot, and we will not stop fighting back against this meritless attack that seeks to silence the voices of tens of thousands of Iowans.”
Finkenauer faces a tight timeline to make it back on the ballot. The secretary of state must start sending ballots to overseas and military voters 45 days before the June 7 primary, on April 23. That means the decision must be finalized well before then, allowing the state enough time to print and assemble the ballots.