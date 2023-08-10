Editor’s note: This is the first in a two-part series on Stanley Fire & EMS’s recent Ice Cream Social.
Amid the aroma of hot-off-the-grill steak sandwiches, freshly-baked pies, and homemade ice cream, the Stanley Fire & EMS’s 2023 Ice Cream Social was held Sunday, drawing hundreds of neighbors and friends from around the area in support of the department’s efforts. Much more than a fundraiser, however, the event also serves to unite its small community like few other occasions, standing as a local tradition that is little changed over the years, explained Stanley Fire Chief Joe Bahe.
“We’ve been doing this, probably, for 40 years,” said Bahe, who began with the department in 1999. “It really hasn’t changed a whole lot. We’ve tried different things; we’ve tried new things, but it always reverts back to a high-quality meal with pie and homemade ice cream.”
On the business side, the Ice Cream Social is crucial in funding needed services that Stanley Fire & EMS are able to provide, Bahe noted.
“This is the big one,” he said, in reference to the event’s role as a funds generator for the department. “It is a good fundraiser for needed equipment. Our tax dollars don’t fully supplement what we need for equipment, so this helps fill the gap.”
The extensive preparation for the gathering befits that importance, as well, a fact reflected, for example, in the time and attention two of its hallmark menu items—the homemade pies and ice cream—require of volunteers and organizers.
“We usually ask the firemen or their wives to bring two pies for this,” Bahe detailed, of those preparations. “On Wednesday night, we get together and make 16 gallons of homemade ice cream with ice cream makers. We’ve tried soft-serve ice cream, but everyone prefers the old-fashioned type.
“It’s an old (ice cream) recipe that was handed down to us,” he continued, “so we follow the recipe verbatim and it seems to come out okay.”
Though the process of making all that deliciousness is laborious, it is also enjoyable, Bahe said, noting, of those Wednesday sessions, “We start at 5 p.m. and get done around 9 p.m. It’s a good time.”
The event’s menu normally includes warm items, as well, which have also proven popular among attendees.
“The ribeye sandwiches are always a big hit,” Bahe indicated. “We’ve done brats and hot dogs, but the brat patties seem to be well-liked by everybody.”
And while that hot food is certainly enjoyed, nothing, Bahe said, beats the homemade pies in drawing the attention of diners—and stirring up a little friendly community conversation in the process.