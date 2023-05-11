Westgate Fire and Ambulance responded to a house fire in progress with a female inside the home at 7:54 a.m. Thursday, May 11.
When firefighters arrived at the rural farm home of Rodney and Katie Pagel, 22723 130th St., Sumner, Katie was outside of the house. No one else was at home at the time.
2nd Assistant Fire Chief Steve Yungtum, who was in charge at the scene, reported that the fire started from a surge protector in a bedroom. The fire spread to a closet and into the attic but was contained to that space.
Firefighters were on the scene approximately two and one-half hours and no injuries were reported.
It was noted that the Pagels are just weeks away from moving into a new house located on the farm property. The fire was in the old house. No dollar amount of damage was available at this time.