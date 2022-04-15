The Oelwein Fire Department continues to work toward the purchase of a new aerial apparatus fire truck, a process that has been ongoing for about 18 months. Fundraising has been part of the goal.
Oelwein Public Safety Chief Jeremy Logan explained the cost of the aerial ladder truck is anywhere from $1.2 to $1.7 million. This is the first new aerial apparatus purchased by the city since 1977.
“It is a big deal and we’re very fortunate to have been able to offset the cost with a USDA Grant and Firefighters’ Assistance Grant totaling more than $900,000. The project would definitely have been unattainable without those grants,” Logan said. “We already saved the city $450,000 by purchasing a demo unit, but had to act quickly on the purchase, which means the fundraising is necessary to help with that cost.”
Logan said the reason for fundraising is to limit the impact of taxpayer dollars going toward this project, and the donations will benefit the whole community.
“We’ve been fortunate to have received funds now which is very helpful. The $2,500 from Veridian is among those donations. Also, a local business has made an anonymous pledge of $150,000 at $75,000 a year for two years,” Logan said. “Any amount that can be contributed is greatly appreciated.”
Some may think a town the size of Oelwein doesn’t really have a need for a large aerial apparatus. Logan pointed out that several local businesses have a very large footprint, not only for height, but in area, such as the High School, East Penn, Middle School, and Transco, to name a few.
“Equipment like this apparatus – the community has a definite need for this,” he said. He added that there are so many uses for this equipment beyond just fighting fires. Because of the ladder’s ability to reach, not only skyward 100 feet while holding three firefighters on a platform, but below-grade as well. It is a very useful piece of equipment for rescue operations such as in quarries, grain bins, confinement pits, steep ditches, cave-ins, for example.
And, yes, the new rig will fit into the fire station. The specifications that went out for size of a new apparatus were specific to the size of the Fire Station garage. Logan said they have already had a company bring in a similar size vehicle and tested it out and it fit, along with clearing the pitch of the driveway.
Logan said the anticipation of the new apparatus has breathed new life into the fire station and volunteers are excited about the work that has been accomplished so far. Some of the work has been done by the volunteers themselves, while some has been contracted, such as interior painting in the garage. The upper level remodeling is coming along, with flooring installed and rooms reconfigured into a conference room, and a respite area to relax in after a mission.
“There’s still work to be done, but it’s coming together nicely,” Logan said. “New walk-in entrance doors should be installed in the next couple of weeks. These will have keycard access and will be more energy efficient that what is currently there.”
The next phase will be new overhead garage doors and openers, along with replacing windows on the upper level.
Logan said Fire Department Capt. Jimmy Lindstrom is working on trying to increase the number of volunteers on the roster.
“We are up to 25 volunteers, with a goal of getting to 30. We need five more people that are willing to put community first and contribute to the fire department in that way,” he said.