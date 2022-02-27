The Oelwein Fire Department has been working toward the purchase of a new aerial ladder fire truck for more than a year. Public Safety Chief Jeremy Logan says they are nearing their goal but still have some fundraising left to accomplish.
“The department has received $901,904 in two different grants as well as donations to date of $151,000,” Logan told the Daily Register. He said the cost of a new aerial apparatus is upwards of $1.2 to 1.7 million, depending on how it is equipped.
“We are still looking to fill the gap for the cost of a new aerial. We are estimating the need at another $200,000,” he said.
The first question was why does the fire department need a new aerial unit?
Logan said the current Pirsch aerial built on a Ford chassis is a 1977 model, with an 85-foot extension ladder. While the old truck is still passing inspection each year, it is becoming more unlikely that it will into the future, Logan explained.
“There are safer ways to fight fires now than when this model was new,” he said.
For example, the old aerial has extension ladders that narrow as they go up. Firefighters have to climb the entire 85 feet to the top, and often their air tanks are empty by the time they reach the summit. That means going back to get more air. Also, there is only room for one firefighter at the top of the ladder.
Today’s aerial apparatus features an ascending platform that will hold three firefighters. It can raise to 100 feet above grade and can also be extended below grade into quarries, pits, or cave-ins where rescue is necessary. The new model also has access to continuous air supply for a firefighter’s breathing apparatus.
The modern aerial apparatus arrives at the scene ready to go, while the 1977 model has to build up compression first at the fire station and again at the scene before it is stabilized for use.
Logan said the fire department is looking into fundraisers to complete the cost of a new aerial apparatus. He said contributions are also being accepted. The city is also looking at selling the 1977 model and is taking bids until 1 p.m. on March 8.
Bid documents can be obtained at the: Oelwein Police Department, 501 Rock Island Road, Oelwein, Iowa 50662, Monday — Friday 8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., or by emailing OFDAerialBid@oelweinpolice.org