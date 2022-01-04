Gale and Elaine Severson, of Strawberry Point, suffered a house fire in the early hours of Jan. 1 which totally destroyed their home west of Strawberry Point.
Fire Chief Nic Stelken of the Strawberry Point Fire Department reported that the dispatcher received the call at 3:57 a.m. Upon arriving at the scene additional help was requested from the Volga, Arlington and Lamont fire departments.
The home was deemed a total loss.
The Severson’s are long time residents of the area having first moved to Strawberry Point in the 1970s. Gale Severson retired from the Starmont School district.
At present the couple is staying with family members in the Arlington area.
An emergency fund has been set up by their church in Strawberry Point. Anyone interested in assisting the family can make checks payable to the Community Bible Church, PO Box 367, 307 Lincoln St., Strawberry Point, IA 52076. The checks should have a notation on the memo line denoting ‘Severson Emergency Fund.’