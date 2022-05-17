STAFF REPORT
Five people lost their homes overnight Tuesday when fire damaged a pair of duplexes in Independence.
The Independence Fire Department was dispatched shortly after midnight to a report of a duplex fire in the 200 block of 17th Avenue Northeast.
A news release from the departments says that crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of one units. Firefighters and Independence police officers assisted in rescuing two residents. Three others escaped on their own.
Two residents were taken to the hospital to be checked out as a precaution.
Firefighters had the fire knocked down and under control in 25 minutes and crews spent the next four hours performing salvage and overhaul in all four units.
The cause of fire is still currently under investigation.
The fire displaced all 5 residents living in the duplex.
The Independence Fire Department was also assisted by Jesup Fire, the city of Independence, AMR, Independence Light and Power Telecommunications, and the Red Cross.