Responding to a 911 call Monday afternoon, a Howard County sheriff and Cresco police officer rescued one person from a house fire in rural Cresco.
According to KIMT3, County Sheriff Tim Beckman and Officer Ben Hillyer responded, arriving on the scene just nine minutes after the call. With no flames visible, the responders entered the home, where Beckman found a small fire behind a locked upstairs door. After extinguishing the fire, Beckman, along with Hillyer, identified someone prone in the corner of the room. The two were able to move the person out of the room and down the stairs, where the individual received medical treatment.