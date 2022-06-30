FAIRBANK — The Fairbank Fire Department responded within three minutes of being paged to a Monday morning fire at a downtown bar in the 100 block of East Main Street and extinguished it in about an hour, Fire Department President Jason Kayser said.
A passerby out walking called in the fire, and the Fairbank Fire Department responded about 7:30 a.m. Monday to Boyd’s Bar and Grill, 108 E. Main St., Fairbank, to find a smoker and wood deck of the beer garden were on fire.
Grease in a smoker left on overnight was thought to have caused the fire, and seven department members responded, Kayser said.
Crews quickly knocked down the fire and overhauled the area to make sure there were no hot spots, the Fairbank Fire Department reported. Department members were on scene for about an hour.
Damage was not clearly visible from the street in back.
— by Mira Schmitt-Cash