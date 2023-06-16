It’s time to “Fire Up 4 Hawkeye” as the local town prepares for its 44th Annual Hawkeye Fun Days celebration Friday-Saturday. In addition to hosting its traditional activities during the 2023 event, the city is commemorating the 125 years of faithful service provided by the volunteers of the Hawkeye Fire Department.
Reigning Miss Hawkeye, Bailey Poor, will crown her successor at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 16 during coronation ceremonies at Hauth Park. This year’s candidates are Katie Lynn Herman and Emma Jade Kuhn.
Katie Herman, daughter of Brad and Joyce Herman, enjoys drawing, video editing, walking and biking. A 2023 North Fayette Valley graduate, she participated in chorus and was recognized on the honor roll each of her four years of high school. Outside of school she was active in church. The 18-year-old plans to attend Northeast Iowa Community College and hopes to become a paraeducator/special education teacher. Katie is sponsored by Gas N Goods.
Emma Kuhn is the daughter of Darren and LaCreasha Schultz, and Josh and Nikki Kuhn. The 2023 North Fayette Valley graduate participated in bowling, volleyball and the NFV Community Coalition. In addition, she has volunteered at the Hawkeye Fire Department Omelet Breakfast and at church. Her hobbies include bowling and reading.
A Bank 1st Scholarship recipient, Emma plans to attend Wartburg College and purse a career in teaching. She is sponsored by Hollie’s Kutz and Such Salon and Boutique, and Hawkeye Telephone Company.
Grand Marshal Mary (Pleggenkuhle) Taylor will be recognized following the crowning ceremony. Entertainment will be provided by Hawkeye native Darren Pape of DJ Jamming Ave. Additional Friday evening activities include the start of the weekend softball tournament at 6 p.m. Live music will be provided by GTP at Jimmy D’s from 8 p.m.-midnight. A Parade of Lights is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. and fireworks will follow at 10 p.m.
Those who didn’t preregister, may still register for the tractor ride Saturday morning at the Hawkeye Community Hall. The registration fee includes breakfast and a button. From 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. a quilt show will be held in the American Legion Hall. The Fire Up 4 Hawkeye parade begins at 11 a.m.
DJ Jamming Ave will once again provide music in the park beginning at noon Saturday. In addition to various kids’ activities throughout the afternoon at Hauth Park, the Hawkeye Fire Department will host waterball fights from 12:30-4 p.m.
Additional music will be provided from 1-4 p.m. by Aaron Smith at Jimmy D’s, followed by a street dance from 8 p.m.-midnight at Hawkeye City Park with New Trick.
Celebrate with the fire department
As the Hawkeye Fire Department celebrates 125 years in 2023, the community joins the firefighters in anticipating the opening of its new fire station. During this weekend’s Hawkeye Fun Days, visitors can see the framework has begun to be put in place for the 60-by-100-foot steel structure. The former Hawkeye Hatchery property, located on Main Street, was donated as the site of the building.
“All of us with the Hawkeye Fire Department are excited to have the community join us in celebrating 125 years of service,” said Fire Chief Darren Schultz. “We especially look forward to hearing what the people think of the progress being made in the building of the new station.”
The current fire station was built in 1964 with one large bay housing the department’s four fire trucks at the time. Another bay was constructed in the 1980s, but that space has also been outgrown.
In addition to three overhead doors and one open parking area, the new structure will include lockers located at the main entrance to allow members quicker access to their gear. The health of the firefighters will be further increased with the addition of a mechanical room, which will allow space for the volunteers to clean and sanitize their gear after a fire and/or chemical event.
The new station will also provide the Hawkeye Emergency Medical Services team with their own dedicated room for storage and meetings. An additional meeting room/kitchen area will provide seating for 50 people.
The estimated cost of the construction project is $550,000. Thus far, the Hawkeye Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association (HVFRA) has raised approximately $400,000 for the project.
During Fire Up 4 Hawkeye, raffle tickets will be sold for a commemorative quilt created by the Hawkeye Quilters. The members, who have met for 27 years, will begin selling the tickets during Saturday’s Quilt Show at the American legion Building. Additional tickets may be purchased from the Hawkeye Quilters or the local firemen until the drawing in late summer/early fall. All proceeds will go to the fire station’s construction.
“The support of our community has always been tremendous,” Schultz noted. “To have the Hawkeye Quilters donate one of their creations to our department was an honor. They did a remarkable job, and we are greatly appreciative to them and the entire community for all the continued support.”
Donations for the fire station construction project may be mailed to Hawkeye Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association PO Box 72, Hawkeye, IA 52147. Checks should be made payable to Hawkeye Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association. In the memo include “New Station.”