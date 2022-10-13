In honor of Fire Prevention Week, Oelwein volunteer firefighter Jamie (Harrings) Jacobs read to students at Little Husky Learning Center, stopping first in the class of Anita Yessak.
In “The Berenstain Bears Visit the Firehouse” by Mike Berenstain, students learned about the variety of firefighting equipment available, with Jacobs noting some that the Oelwein Fire Department had. The students had fun making fire engine noises.
Fire prevention lessons have been ongoing this week. Jacobs smiled to learn from Yessak that the class had received a fire helmet earlier in the week. It was serving as a container.
In the second book she read, “Send a Girl!: The True Story of How Women Joined the FDNY” by Jessica M. Rinker, students learned about a woman, Brenda Berkman, who grew up in the 1950s when she was told she couldn’t play sports because she was a girl. She studied and became a lawyer but ultimately wanted a job that also challenged her physically.
She took the New York City Fire Department exam in 1977 when they finally allowed women to do so, in compliance with the Civil Rights Act (of 1964).
But the FDNY changed the rules of the exam — including the physical fitness test — so women wouldn’t be able to pass it. Many men couldn’t pass this new exam.
So Berkman took the FDNY to court. In 1982, they finally made a fair test, and she and 40 other women passed.
She then founded the United Women Firefighters, an organization that helps train and prepare women to be firefighters. Berkman went on to serve in the FDNY for 25 years, reaching the position of captain, and was a first responder during the attacks on the Twin Towers on 9/11.
At the conclusion, the book summarized the many things Berkman had learned to do, including “breaking down walls.”
Jacobs responded to a question that the Oelwein Fire Department required a physical exam but not a test.
Yessak asked about her kneepads on the turnout pants.
“When I’m crawling through a house, these are protecting my knees,” Jacobs said.
Later on, the students had a chance to try on Jacobs’ turnout coat. Some of the girls did so. It was more like a floor-length cape on them. One girl stuck her arms in the arms (which went about halfway down) and waved the sleeves around.
Afterward, Jacobs visited and read to the students of Wendy Pint-McGill (who had a sub) and Heide Roete.