In honor of Fire Prevention Week, Oelwein volunteer firefighter Jamie (Harrings) Jacobs read to students at Little Husky Learning Center, stopping first in the class of Anita Yessak.

In “The Berenstain Bears Visit the Firehouse” by Mike Berenstain, students learned about the variety of firefighting equipment available, with Jacobs noting some that the Oelwein Fire Department had. The students had fun making fire engine noises.

