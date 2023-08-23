HAWKEYE — The Hawkeye Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association will host a community omelet breakfast 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, in the Hawkeye Community Hall. Firefighters will make custom omelets, served with hash browns, toast, roll, fruit, juice, coffee and milk, for a $10 donation per plate; kids 5 and younger served free. Funds raised will be used for equipment for the Hawkeye Community Fire Dept.

Tags