The Oelwein First Baptist Church Youth Group will host a food drive 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, to benefit the Community Kitchen Cupboard and help feed those in need.
Pickup trucks decorated with banners and balloons will be located at Fareway and Dollar Fresh, where persons can contribute food items or monetary donations. Members of the FBC Youth Group will distribute bracelets featuring the Bible verse, Proverbs 3:5 “Trust in the Lord with all your heart,” to those making a contribution.