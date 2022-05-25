After a walking tour of the remodeled Wings Park Elementary, Emily Woods asked her first-graders, seated in a circle in her new classroom, what they were most excited about when they attend the school in the fall for the first time, as second-graders.
Having their own lockers, five students said.
“I do think there’s enough lockers for everyone to have their own, so you guys will have your own lockers,” Woods said on the walking tour.
The renovations were designed by Invision Architecture and carried out by Boyd Jones construction management and many area subcontractors. The Wings Park plan added a 12,000 square foot wing with eight new classrooms and a second media center for upper elementary grades. The cafeteria outside the gym was added, along with many specialist offices. Windows were enlarged to bring in more daylight.
Elementary students have been at the Parkside and Sacred Heart attendance centers since fall 2020 during construction.
The first stop was the cafeteria with its oval swivel chairs, bench seats and molded armchairs.
Woods pointed to the cafeteria furniture.
“Someone said those were for the teachers,” Woods said. “They’re actually for you guys, so this is all your area.”
“Yes!” a student said with arms raised.
Five students were excited for new classrooms or a new school.
Most of the classrooms were large with daylight.
Four students were excited for new classmates or teachers. A couple more assured Woods they would miss her.
On a rainy Wednesday tour, they viewed the playground equipment through the windows.
The north playground was purple, teal and yellow, and mostly in place. It was visible from the room of a new third-grade teacher.
“That is the coolest playground I’ve ever seen,” said class member Jack Buehner.
The south treehouse-style playground that students viewed later was in progress. The climbing nets seen in the architect’s drawings were mostly not up yet.
Three students said during circle time that they were excited for new playground equipment.
Class member Nataleigh Gall said she was excited for a new library.
“The last couple years you’ve had a library on rolling carts,” Woods said. “There’s going to be a whole new library out there. That is super exciting.”
To see the art room, said another. When they got there, from a window over a countertop, students could see the Food Corps garden and miniature-barn-style chicken coop.
They also viewed the nurse’s office with a curtained privacy area and mini-fridge for medication cold-storage; what Woods called the “super secret” staff lounge with its fridge, microwave and dry-erase board; and a few offices for specialized teaching assistance, such as reading.
They made a final stop in the office area where they saw the intercom system at the front desk — which was not hooked up yet — and a student sat in an office chair in the principal’s office, before returning to the cafeteria.
Older elementary students who attended the former Wings Park Elementary before the construction will tour the renovated building on Thursday and Friday.