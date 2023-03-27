The 2023-24 fiscal year Fayette County budget was approved by the Fayette County supervisors last week.
As part of the public hearing, Fayette County Auditor Lori Moellers presented the proposed budget, provided detailed financial figures and explained any expected net changes. Comprehensive printouts of expenditures and revenues were provided to those in attendance.
Most budget increases within county departments were largely due in part to previously approved increases in wages, FICA and IPERS. Some of the more notable decreases were due to individual health care selections and loss of funding based on decreased population reported by the most recent census.
It was reported fuel costs continue to be a variable which department heads are watching closely, especially as warmer weather brings more travel and projects. Major capital projects are well underway, including the new Fayette County Secondary Roads Department shop and expanded Sheriff’s Office facilities. Both of which are reflected in the upcoming expenditures.
Moellers noted that, based on the urban tax increase of .03008%, a $300,000 home would see a $9.02 increase in taxes in the coming year. A rural resident, with an increase of .05860% would see a $17.58 increase in yearly taxes for a $300,000 home valuation.
There were no questions or comments from the public during the budget hearing, which passed unanimously upon roll call vote.