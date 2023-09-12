Passing the garden at Hickory Grove Golf Course tee five, one notices a statue of some golf clubs and a cardinal, which an Iowa artist carved late last month in memory of longtime Oelwein teachers, Howard and Darlene Klatt.
The couple lived in Oelwein from 1961 – 2017 when they retired to Cedar Falls, according to the oldest of their seven, Tim Klatt.
Howard had been teaching industrial technology for the Oelwein School District for about five years when he approached the school principal in 1966 as to why there was no girls golf team.
They had no girls golf coach, the principal said.
You do now, Howard replied.
Six years later in 1972, U.S. girls were allotted equal access to sports under Title IX, Tim Klatt noted.
Howard coached the junior golf program at Hickory Grove, in which all seven Klatt children — four boys and three girls — participated.
“He would provide a short lesson. We played some different games to focus on the game of golf,” Tim Klatt said.
Kelly Klatt was the only of the Klatt sisters who continued to golf in high school for her dad. She qualified as an individual for the state tournament “at least once,” Tim Klatt said. In 2019, Kelly died of natural causes. Her husband Darrin lives in Mason City.
Tim was 7 years old when he started swinging a golf club. His younger brother, Dan, now of Charles City, was 5.
“The club was almost taller than he was. He’d drag it down the fairway,” Tim Klatt recalled.
See KLATT, page A2
Howard taught at Oelwein from 1961 – 1996. He coached the girls golf team for 44 years, also coaching football and basketball. Darlene started teaching in the early 1970s after the youngest child was in school and taught special education at Wings Park Elementary until 1996.
Hickory Grove was where the Klatt kids grew up in the summer.
Darlene helped manage the pro shop as Howard was working on the course.
“We’d practice putting, go to the driving range and drive balls. I remember days where we’d play 36-45 holes in one day… four to five rounds,” Tim Klatt said.
All four Klatt boys played on fairly successful golf teams for Oelwein head coach Bob Downs.
Dan started varsity as a freshman and continued to golf for Central College in Pella, where in his early 20s — early 1980s — they won the conference tournament, earning a berth to nationals.
The other two Klatt sisters opted for track and field in high school.
In 2017, Howard and Darlene retired to Cedar Falls. Players from Howard’s golf teams from 1966 into the 1980s corresponded with him, some throughout his life, Tim said.
Darlene died in April 2020. Howard died in February 2022. The family waited until Memorial Day weekend to hold Howard’s funeral, with a golf tournament the next day at Hickory Grove. All the money paid in for the golf tournament, over $1,000, the family donated back to the junior golf program at Hickory Grove, Tim Klatt said.
The kids collaborated on the idea for the statue. It was their sister Terri’s husband, Kevin Makinster of Marion, who arranged for and generously financed the tee five statue project out-of-pocket, Tim Klatt said.
“(Kevin) indicated when he met all of us he immediately felt welcome and wanted to give back to the family,” Tim Klatt said.
The chainsaw artist, Clint Henik, who owns Carve R Way in Mount Vernon, carved the piece from an ash tree on Aug. 28, attaching the heads of the golf clubs to wooden dowels inserted in holes drilled into the caddy bag.
“I was glad to make a memorial piece to represent them that will last forever in the memorial garden on the golf course,” Henik said.
To this day, the kids still play golf. After the first hole, they get competitive, sharing scorecards at the end of the nine holes.
“Who didn’t score as well gets ribbed,” Tim Klatt said. Lightly.
Beyond the fundamentals, the kids gleaned life lessons from the etiquette their dad imparted.
“Don’t swear, don’t throw your clubs. He didn’t put up with that. You learned how to live by a set of rules. Following rules carries over into all aspects of a person’s life,” Tim Klatt said.
“Some days you’re going to have good days, some days you have bad days. You learn from both. If you had a bad day, learn from it and try to improve on whatever mistakes you made,” Tim said.
When Howard and Darlene celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary, the family met at Hickory Grove for a game, then dinner. Both parents golfed into their early 80s.
The kids, who are scattered across the Midwest, have a standing family reunion on Memorial Day to return to Hickory Grove to golf and remember their parents.
“That’s something we’ve kind of set aside for years to come,” Tim Klatt said.
Howard and Darlene Klatt’s kids are: Tim and Cindy of Cedar Falls; Dan and Shana of Charles City; Terri and Kevin of Marion, Deb and Al of Otsego, Minnesota, Mike and Amy of Monroe, Iowa; Marc and Alma of Naverro, Texas, and Kelly’s husband Darrin in Mason City. They have 22 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.