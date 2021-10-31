Five persons are running unopposed for five positions on the Oelwein City Council. Mayor Brett DeVore is looking toward his second term in office.
He has lived in Oelwein since December 2002, moving here from West Union where he lived for a year while working for Upper Iowa University. DeVore currently owns and operates Cutting Edge Embroidery Screen Printing and Promotional Products in Aurora. In his free time, he is an avid reader and music listener.
DeVore said his focus is getting back on track.
“Moving into the next term, I would like to focus on starting to create a long term plan for our infrastructure — something that got sidetracked by the tornado, pandemic, flooding and windstorms. Another priority is housing in town,” he said.
DeVore is also looking at the city’s budget.
“In particular, long-range planning on how the city will account for the state’s elimination of the backfill of lost tax revenue from lower commercial rates. While this will be phased out over the next 5-8 years, we are aware of it now and need to start planning accordingly for the anticipated shortfall in revenues,” he said.
DeVore chose to run for a second term because he feels the current council has started to make some great progress and he wants to work to continue on that path forward. When asked what are positive things that make him want to be part of the city’s government, DeVore responded, “Honestly, it has been the people I work with on council. We all want to see Oelwein succeed and grow.”
Karen Seeders won her at-large seat on the council besting two opponents in a special election to fill a vacancy in February 2020. The Stanley native now resides in Oelwein with her husband and family. She is the district office manager at Oelwein schools.
Seeders has said one of her reasons for running for council is to help citizens understand how and why decisions are made, along with how and what to do if persons would like to try to make changes. Maintaining common standards in rental properties and finding a better long-term solution to funding street maintenance and repair without assessing fees directly to property owners are also on her list. This will be Seeders first full term as a Councilperson at large.
Lynda Payne, representing the Third Ward is also looking forward to her first full term in office. She was appointed to fill a vacancy in August 2020.
Payne said there is a lot of work yet to be done by the council and she would like to be a part of it. Fiscal responsibility is a priority and financial accountability to taxpayers.
“I want to make clear that we are not spending foolishly,” she said. “Another area is the city’s codes. They need to apply to everyone equally. If it is unenforceable or unreasonable, then the code needs to be looked at.
“Quality housing and commercial buildings; properties that are going to attract new residents and businesses are needed here. There has to be an answer and I will look for that,” she said.
“Our population and tax base are down, and we need to find ways to bring that back up.”
Dave Lenz is new to city government, but not afraid to tackle tough subjects if needed. He is replacing Warren Fisk in the 2nd Ward, who chose not to run for another term. Lenz and his wife Roxanne moved to Oelwein from their farm outside of town a few years ago. He is a lifelong area resident and has a career in the trucking industry. The Lenz’ have four grown children, and four grandchildren.
When asked what got him on the path to city council, Lenz said basically, it all started when he asked an officer on the police department why Oelwein did not allow side-by-side UTVs.
“I would like to see the city allow them, at least in certain areas. One of my goals is to approach that with the council,” he said.
Lenz said he would like to see more work done on city streets and is pleased and in favor of the city’s work in taking down dilapidated structures.
“I am hoping to see some new families come into Oelwein and build or purchase a home. I want to see the city grow, more business, more jobs; I want to be onboard with things like that,” he said. “I was one of the first ones to get in on the new housing tax credit program the city offered. I would like to see programs like that continue to help bring in people and home building.”
“I think a lot of issues we have right now have to do with the pandemic — projects and things like that. We have to be patient,” Lenz said. “I would say by the start of next year, we should start seeing a let-up and more growth in a more post-pandemic time.”
Dave Garrigus is on the ballot to represent Ward 4, replacing Renee Cantrell, who chose not to run for another term. Garrigus was not able to visit with the Daily Register prior the election, however, his longtime career in the construction field will bring knowledge and experience to the council when it comes to planning and awarding contracts for projects.