Five vying for Miss Oelwein title

OELWEIN — Five young women have announced candidacy for Miss Oelwein 2022. Interviews were conducted this week by a panel of judges and crowning will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at the first Party in the Park of the season, at Plaza Park.
Miss Oelwein represents the community as an ambassador at business and social events, as well as in the Fayette County Fair Queen competition. Each girl submitted information about herself, and introductions are as follows:
Natalie Crandall, 16, is a sophomore at Oelwein High School. She is the daughter of Cathy Folsom. High school activities have included softball, volleyball, basketball, track, golf, FFA and officer, DECA, choir and dance. In the community, Natalie finds time to help with the monthly food truck distribution, is a student ambassador for Pawsitively Oelwein, and volunteers at blood drives. She has earned academic recognition and was named Student Athlete of the Month for October. Her goal is to attend a four-year university majoring in psychology, followed by medical school to become a psychiatrist.
Lily King, 16, is a junior at Oelwein High School and daughter of Jon and Candace King, Hazleton. Her school activities include volleyball, softball, basketball stats, Belle Voce and Concert Choir. Away from school, Lily volunteers with the monthly food truck distribution, in the Hazleton Fire Department soup and spaghetti suppers. She has achieved academic excellence as a member of the National Honor Society and earned a “Whatever it takes” award. Lily plans to study at UNI for 3-4 years and then transfer to Palmer College of Chiropractic to become a Doctor of Chiropractic.
Elizabeth Recker, 17, will be a senior at Oelwein High School in the fall. Her parents are Jamie and Amy Recker, rural Fayette. Her high school activities include football/wrestling/competitive cheer, Belle Voce Choir, FFA, dance/competitive dance, tumbling/competitive tumbling. Community and volunteer involvement includes helping with cheer concessions and cheer camps for future OHS cheerleaders, FFA feed a family, Oelwein Day of Caring, and setting up for the Sacred Heart garage sale. Elizabeth has set her future goal on attending the University of Iowa and majoring in business.
Amera Schoultz, 17, will be a senior at Oelwein High School in the fall. She is the daughter of Colleen Schoultz of Oelwein. Amera loves music and participates in Marching Band, Concert Band, Color Guard, Belle Voce and Concert Choir, student council, band leadership team, varsity wrestling cheer, National Honor Society and parade band. She has helped with the monthly food truck distribution, and volunteered to play for the Veteran’s Day assembly, Memorial Day service, and parade band. Her achievements include alto saxophone section leader, Color Guard captain, uniform manager, Honor Band, Division 1 and Division 2 solo ensemble band, division 1 solo ensemble choir, two “whatever it takes” awards, perfect attendance, and selection to the varsity wrestling cheer team. Still deciding on a college choice, Amera is favoring UNI to become a band teacher and hopefully, become part of the UNI Color Guard.
Sara Throckmorton, 17, will be a senior at Oelwein High School in the fall, where she is active in the fine arts. High school activities include marching band, concert band, concert choir, large group speech, jazz band, show choir combo (drumset). She serves on the worship team at Antioch Christian Church and volunteered for 2022 prom fundraisers. She has earned recognition with a “Whatever it takes” award, Above and Beyond Award, and three division 1 ratings in solo/ensemble contest for choir. After high school, Sara plans to attend Olivet Nazarene University to study mathematics.
The public will have an opportunity to meet these five young women at the Party in the Park, downtown on Thursday, June 9, where current Miss Oelwein Abi Patrick will crown one as her successor, Miss Oelwein 2022.