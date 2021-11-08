DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 10, in memory of former U.S. Rep. Neal Smith. He passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at age 101.
Smith, a Democrat, represented Iowa’s 5th District from 1959 to 1973 and Iowa’s 4th District from 1973 to 1995.
His legacy includes the Neal Smith Wildlife Refuge, near Prairie City, along with Saylorville Lake and Lake Red Rock and the Neil Smith Trail in Des Moines.
Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.
Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.