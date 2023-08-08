A local variety band with over a century of collective musical experience, Flatland Ridge, is returning to play at Oelwein’s Party in the Park from 5 – 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 in Depot Park, 25 W. Charles St. Since they last took the stage at Plaza Park in 2021, they have added Adam Beck on lead vocals and guitar and Ken DeKeyser on bass guitar.
“Since the last time Flatland Ridge visited Oelwein two years ago in our first year out, we were a smaller, leaner four-piece band. Since then, we’ve become a five-piece and expanded our cast of veteran musicians and musical abilities,” bandmate Travis McBride said.
Current band members are: Adam Beck, on lead vocals and guitar; Travis McBride on vocals, keyboards, fiddle, and guitar; Zach Thein on lead guitar; Ken DeKeyser on bass guitar; and Cory McBride on drums and vocals.
Oelwein attendees might recognize the name of Cory McBride, who also directs the Oelwein grades 8-12 band.
Thein, Travis and Cory McBride are from Independence. Beck is from Cedar Rapids, and DeKeyser is from Urbana.
The new lineup collectively has well over a century of unique musical experience, which Travis McBride indicated allows them to tackle complex, multi-part songs accurately.
Lead singer Beck holds a degree in vocal music from Clarke College, has a range likened in promotional materials to that of Journey’s Steve Perry, and has been performing actively for more than 25 years.
“We hold each other to the goal of setting the bar higher and playing these types of country, rock, and pop tunes. We’ve been known to go from Johnny Cash to The Who, to the Goo Goo Dolls all back-to-back,” Travis McBride said.
The current lineup and their combined, unique playing experience culminates collectively in “a show you won’t want to miss,” Cory McBride said.
The band has production support from Mike McBride, dad to Cory and Travis, who has been involved in “something musical” for “nearly 40 years” since his childhood, Travis noted.
Flatland Ridge has performed locally at Oelwein Party in the Park in 2021, earlier this summer at Celebrate Indee and last Saturday at The Watershed in Manchester, among other bookings.
“Great job on those Journey tunes,” a fan commented on a post depicting the Manchester event.
“So far this summer response has been incredible! We’ve had such a gratifying reception that has really validated why we put this group together a couple of years ago,” Travis McBride said.
“It really makes the days in the summer heat, or getting rained on occasionally, or even the late nights driving home from a performance, completely worth it. If you ask any of us, 99% of the time we will tell anyone who asks, musicians don’t get paid to perform, it’s the long hours setting up, packing up, driving home in the dark, getting rained on, etc. that musicians get paid for. The performance is the cherry on top for all of us.
“It’s even more validating when we get to perform for our friends, family, and neighbors in the communities we call home or the towns we work in, as in the case for Cory,” Travis closed.
Be sure to check out the local food vendors and kids’ activities. Prize drawings are done each hour; must be present to win. Extra entries can be had for each $1 donation to the Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard. Beverage garden proceeds go to Oelwein Area United Way.