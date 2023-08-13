Flatland Ridge demonstrated their attention to musical detail and to parenting while playing for an estimated 400 spectators at the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Party in the Park Thursday at Depot Park.
Luke McBride, 2, toddled up to the Depot Park Bandshell stage for the second time while his dad Travis and uncle Cory McBride’s band was playing, about 7 p.m. The band was playing one of the more complex Grand Funk Railroad songs.
Luke did what had worked the first time.
Earlier, a 15-minute period of electrical difficulty started unexpectedly on the final chord of “Footloose,” shortly after 6:30 p.m. Ten minutes into the lull, Luke’s uncle, Cory McBride had picked him up onto the stage and interacted with him.
Resuming just after 6:45 p.m. with Travis showcasing impressive fiddling in The Charlie Daniels Band’s “Devil Went Down to Georgia,” the band played a few more songs.
Shortly after 7, the toddler peeked head and shoulders over the stage during the Grand Funk Railroad song and stretched out his arms as if to say, “Up.”
Travis raised his eyebrows. The bassist and drummer looked over at Travis.
Travis walked over, picked up the kiddo and settled him onto his left arm while continuing to play the keyboard one-handed.
“First time seeing Daddy play,” Travis McBride explained to the crowd.
“Not sure he really quite grasped that his dad was working, so picking him up was about the only thing I could do to keep him from scowling at me on stage,” Travis told the Daily Register with a laugh.
The cute distraction was welcome after the technical difficulties.
It should not overshadow, however, the extreme skill the band demonstrated in tackling the complex material, combining their expertise for a high energy performance.
In addition to the “Devil Went to Georgia” fiddle solo, the band performed faithful renditions of the Gin Blossoms’ “Follow You Down,” Kansas’ “Carry on Wayward Son,” Toto’s “Africa,” and Paul Simon’s single, “You Can Call Me Al,” on which Travis spotlighted DeKeyser’s knockout bass solo.
The current Flatland Ridge lineup has well over a century of collective musical experience.
Drummer Cory McBride, of Independence, Oelwein 8-12 band director, has 30 years of road and performance experience and a bachelor’s degree in music education and composition, another area he teaches.
Also from Independence, multi-instrumentalist Travis McBride — who also plays guitar, mandolin and steel guitar — and lead guitarist Zach Thein each have about 25 years of experience.
The other two members have joined since the band’s 2021 Oelwein appearance.
Lead singer and guitarist Adam Beck, of Cedar Rapids, is a professionally trained vocalist with 25 years of experience performing. Bassist DeKeyser has over 30 years of experience including in theater in Cedar Rapids.
A couple of young adults joined some seasoned dancers on the floor.
Meanwhile, kids had plenty of competing entertainment.
They played in a sprinkler shaped like an oversized inflatable fire hydrant on loan to the Oelwein Fire Department. The turf berm installation on the northwest side of the remodeled park and the bouncy house inflatables also kept kids active.
Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Director Deb Howard estimated the crowd at 400 people.
Hundreds of dollars in chamber bucks and prizes was given away throughout the evening by a few of the many local businesses that partner to make these events possible, while drawing assistance from 2023 Miss Oelwein Natalie Crandall. Additional businesses sponsor the event and vend supper, beverages and desserts.