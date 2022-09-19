Having long been one of the most valuable resources in the Oelwein community, Northeast Iowa Community College’s Regional Academy for Math and Science (RAMS), along with its accompanying Regional Tech Complex, remains among the region’s most vibrant and versatile institutions.
As Center Director Terri Rubner said, “We do lots of different things here.”
Rubner, a rural Oelwein resident, Dubuque native, and University of Northern Iowa graduate, assumed her current position 11 years ago following the closure of Oelwein’s Workforce Development Office, where she was previously employed. In the time since, she has captained the RAMS/Oelwein Center’s growth in helping develop the community’s businesses and people.
Under Rubner’s leadership, the Oelwein Center is a dynamic location whose overriding focus is serving the community.
Most of those who regularly visit the Center’s campus, Rubner explained, are high school juniors and seniors who are either dual enrollment students earning college credits in advance of graduation, or working toward their Career Pathway Certificate, an innovative option that provides short-term training to prepare students to enter the work force directly or continue their education in one of NICC’s specialty programs, such as welding. Those in a Career Pathway program, she described, spend much of their time at the Center’s adjoining Regional Tech Complex, a facility boasting an open lab concept and providing students much-needed hands-on experience in their field of study.
High school students, however, are only a portion of those served by Rubner and the Oelwein Center.
From their partnerships with local businesses to the youth summer camps they offer, the Center’s impact is felt throughout the community. For example, a new ‘earn and learn’ venture with MercyOne Hospital, aimed at training more certified nursing assistants, began this summer, while the Center also offered four youth summer camps, including the popular ‘Ride the Waves’ session, a week-long course during which participants studied the various aspects of water before visiting Waterloo’s Lost Island Waterpark on the program’s final day.
In addition to the MercyOne collaboration, other new initiatives in 2022 include offering commercial driver’s license certification, which, as Rubner detailed, represented a challenging effort that finally came to fruition in part because of the Center’s partnership with the Oelwein School District, which allowed CDL students to utilize its parking lot for the training. In all, two sessions of the CDL certification were held, with a total of six students completing the program, all having secured employment before finishing.
Also new to the Center this summer was the ‘Wave the Checkered Flag RC Race Car’ youth camp, in which participants built their own racecars from parts provided, a program which was especially satisfying to Rubner.
“We love to see kids coming into the center,” she said.
Perhaps most reflective of her institution’s community focus is the flexibility of Rubner’s Center in setting up and hosting trainings specific to a single business or enterprise. One entity that recently worked with the RAMS/Oelwein Center in this respect was the City of Oelwein, which was seeking specialized training for some of its employees; in that case, Rubner noted, the Oelwein Center “created a training geared to them.”
In fact, assisting other area businesses in a similar fashion represents one of Director Rubner’s long-term goals: “We would like to do more trainings,” she said. “We are open to helping anybody. That’s what we do.” Rooms at the Oelwein Center may also be rented for outside training sessions, while tours of its campus and facilities are always available.
It is this mission of strengthening the community that perhaps best defines the RAMS/Oelwein Center and its current outlook. Rubner concluded by sharing her hope that all of her Center’s efforts in some way assist local businesses, the community, students, or other constituents. “We are here to help,” she said.