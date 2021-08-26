Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a flood watch for portions of Iowa and southeast Minnesota, including the following areas, in Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek counties, through Friday morning.

Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are forecast to track across the region tonight. A widespread 1 to 3 of inches of rain with localized amounts of 3 to 6 inches are possible by sunrise on Friday.

Expect flooding of low-lying areas and other locations prone to flooding, such as urban areas and low water crossings. Rapid rises in local streams and rivers may impact locations along these waterways.

