In response to the worsening flood conditions along the Mississippi, Casino Queen in Marquette has announced its temporary closure as a growing number of roads along the river become impassible and efforts to thwart the worst of the creeping disaster continue.
Due to the increasing water level, the Casino Queen in Marquette, one of Clayton County’s most well-known attractions, announced its closure effective midnight Monday, a decision made because the high water had rendered some of the boat’s emergency exits impassable, KGAN reported.
The closure marks the casino’s first since 2001, as roads near the facility have also become threatened.
“For the safety of our guests and our team members,” the casino announced in a social media post Monday, “Casino Queen Marquette has decided to temporarily close. At midnight tonight we will close and not open on Tuesday morning. We will reevaluate in 48 hours to determine how the flood situation is going.”
The casino’s closure occurred as Governor Reynolds issued disaster proclamations for several counties affected by the ongoing flood, including Clayton, Allamakee, Clinton and Dubuque, an emergency designation which allows “state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of the… flooding.” A second proclamation on Tuesday, meanwhile, activated in those same areas “the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Management Program,” which, respectively, provide grants to low-income households impacted by crises and assist victims “to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and referral to obtain a service or resource.”
As part of her response, Reynolds also ordered activation of Iowa’s Emergency Operations Center to assist in coordinating the state’s response to the flooding.
In McGregor, Tuesday marked the second day in major flood stage, though, by that evening, the various mitigation efforts, which include the use of sandbags, HESCO barriers and water pumps, were all working as intended, as the river neared 22.5 feet, according to a second KGAN report.
“Under the surface, all of this water gets backed up into the storm sewers, manholes and so forth,” MacGregor Mayor Lyle Troester said, KGAN reported. “So we have several pumps that need 24/7 maintenance and observation.
“I think we’re blessed,” he added. “Like most small towns, we’ve managed to do all the sandbagging with volunteer help.”
Despite these efforts, much of the city’s riverfront area, including its riverside park, is currently underwater, while, on Tuesday, the city and its contractors halted work on its main street construction project, as “contractors will monitor the site to determine when… (it) is safe to resume work as flood waters and groundwater begins to recede,” the city explained in a social media post.
Among the roads now closed due to the flooding, meanwhile, are State Highway 76, north of Marquette, between U.S. 18 and County Road X52 in Clayton County, as well as the Black Hawk Bridge in Lansing, the only link connecting Iowa and Wisconsin in Allamakee County. In Lansing, as well, police have closed a portion of South Front Street in the city. Pleasant Ridge Road/B-45 within the corporate limits of Marquette has also been closed, resulting in “the office to the police department (in Marquette). . . (being) closed to public access,” a Facebook message from the Mar-Mac Police Department observed.
The still-rising tide has also jeopardized the clean water of those living amid the flood.
“Please remind residents if their well head/casing is under flood waters, do not drink, wash dishes, bathe etc.” Clayton County Environmental Health and Zoning warned in a Tuesday announcement. “The only thing the water can be used for is to flush a toilet.
“Folks that have septic tanks and leach fields and/or secondary treatment units that are under water,” the statement continued, “may start to experience their septic backing up into their homes. If they are still able to stay in their home despite the flooding, they will need to limit their water usage like flushing toilets, laundry, and showers to not overload their septic system.”
And while the current conditions pose significant challenges to all those affected, a modicum of compassion and perspective would go a long way as the region strives to overcome the disaster, a notion relayed by Lansing Chief of Police Conrad Rosendahl.
“If this flooding only affects your parking situation,” Rosendahl wrote, as part of a message warning against illegal parking during the emergency, “you should feel blessed. . . there are many other people who are being affected a lot worse. Thank you for your understanding and please govern yourselves appropriately.”