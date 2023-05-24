Today

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low near 50F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low near 50F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 74F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.