From its location on Palace Road in Oelwein, Corner Market and Greenhouse serves both retail and commercial customers throughout the region.

 Photo courtesy Corner Market and Greenhouse/Facebook

Editor’s note: This is the first in a two-part series on Oelwein’s Corner Market and Greenhouse and its recent USDA Rural Development grant. Be sure to pick up Monday’s edition of The Oelwein Daily Register for the conclusion of the story.

Joining D.G. Schmidt Farms as a local recipient of grant funding through the United States Department of Agriculture’s 2022 Rural Energy for America Program is Corner Market and Greenhouse, Inc., located just outside Oelwein at 5851 Palace Road. Corner Market, which, like Schmidt Farms, recently made the switch to solar energy, is among the region’s most popular and successful operations of its kind. “We are very unique,” explained Travis Manske, one of the family business’s current owners. “People drive hours to come here.”

