Joining D.G. Schmidt Farms as a local recipient of grant funding through the United States Department of Agriculture’s 2022 Rural Energy for America Program is Corner Market and Greenhouse, Inc., located just outside Oelwein at 5851 Palace Road. Corner Market, which, like Schmidt Farms, recently made the switch to solar energy, is among the region’s most popular and successful operations of its kind. “We are very unique,” explained Travis Manske, one of the family business’s current owners. “People drive hours to come here.”
Corner Market and Greenhouse was founded in 1994 by Manske’s parents, Paul and Linda, he explained. “It was a lot smaller then,” he said, though, in the years which followed, they would do wonderful work establishing the business, success which eventually led Manske, himself, to become more fully involved as his parents’ role diminished.
Now with more than 30,000 square feet of greenhouse space, Corner Market claims a special place in the local floral industry, due largely to its position serving both its own retail customers as well as external commercial partners. In describing the company’s products and those it serves, Manske explained, “we raise annual flowers, with about half of them going to retail customers and the other half to commercial floral sellers.”
On the commercial side, for example, Corner Market annually works with a far-flung cohort of “13 local Fareway stores, from Clinton north to Minnesota, and all of those in the Cedar Valley” to “put up their greenhouses,” Manske explained, in reference to the temporary greenhouse areas many retailers utilize to sell flowers and other plants throughout the spring and summer.
As a provider of so many flowers for such a large number of stores, Corner Market, by necessity, must be both large and prolific, a level of size and productivity that gives them a clear advantage in stocking their own retail location. As such a volume grower, the products they can offer those customers is indeed impressive. For example, at their seasonal peak, Corner Market has “over 10,000 hanging baskets,” Manske said. “Most retail greenhouses don’t have anything like that.”
“We’re just different,” he added.
The business also produces as many as 10,000 Mums each year, Manske explained, which are first planted in early June, then moved outside around July Fourth, and were ready to be sold beginning in late August. It is September, however, when the sale of Corner Market’s Mums takes off, so much so that Manske offered a special name for the period. “Around the second week of September is ‘Mums Madness’, “ he said.
In this way and others, it’s their service to both retail and commercial customers that is responsible for their special ability to provide what most of their competitors cannot. “It gives us an advantage,” Manske said. “We would never have as good or as much if we focused on just one. It has worked out well.”
Providing floral products for both groups of customers is only part of what Corner Market offers, however.