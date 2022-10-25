As October nears its end, the annual flu season draws ever closer in northeast Iowa, which, when combined with the ongoing prevalence of COVID 19 and several other factors, could make it among the worst in recent memory, according to Dr. Daniel Leisinger of MercyOne in Oelwein.
“This year’s flu season has the potential to be a severe one,” Leisinger said.
A Readlyn native who completed his medical residency at Trinity Family Practice in Bettendorf, Leisinger has practiced in Oelwein, first at UnityPoint and currently at MercyOne, for the last ten years.
The confluence of the normal flu season, which typically runs from late October to March or April, with COVID 19 has put an emphasis on protecting the community against both, though the dangers posed by these different threats may make the best approach to avoiding both unclear.
In the interest of lending greater clarity, Leisinger pointed out that it is safe to get your flu shot and the newest COVID 19 booster together at the same doctor’s visit. “Most people can tolerate both,” he said.
In doing so, patients should avoid receiving the two shots in the same location, as, in such a scenario, “one in each arm is the way we do it,” Leisinger said. That way, if any reaction other than the common “local muscle pain and swelling” occurs, “we will know which causes the issue,” he explained.
Getting both vaccines simultaneously, meanwhile, will not increase the severity of any side effects, since the immune system of a healthy individual is strong enough to take on both injections at once. “It can handle that,” Leisinger said.
Further, Leisinger suggested that even those who have had COVID 19 previously get the newest vaccine, in light of the ever-evolving nature of the virus. “In that case, people should still get the booster as long as it is at least two months after their infection,” he said. Regarding the residual, natural defenses of someone who has already had the virus, “most don’t make adequate antibodies from having COVID 19 to protect them sufficiently,” he added, “or those antibodies don’t last long.”
COVID 19’s tendency to rapidly adapt into different forms makes the need for everyone to get the latest booster, regardless of previous infection, all the more urgent, since “the current booster is for the current strain,” Leisinger emphasized. On the positive side, the more the virus changes, the less virulent it appears to become, with recent mutations resulting in far fewer serious cases than previously. “The current strains are not quite as dangerous,” Leisinger pointed out, “at least not now.”
The need to maintain vigilance in this respect, however, owes to the very nature of the threat. “Viruses are always developing new strains to stay ahead,” Leisinger observed. “Viruses do that. They are always evolving,” whether it be COVID 19 or the flu.
And while the current strains of COVID 19 appear weaker than those prior, the upcoming flu season could be relatively harsh, based on a few key indicators, Leisinger said.
In creating the annual flu shot, scientists predict whether it is likely to be the flu virus Type A or Type B, the two which cause seasonal epidemics, that will be most prevalent. Once they have made that determination, the vaccine is produced and distributed. Though the development process is based largely on guesswork, the shot is typically effective, however. “They usually do a pretty good job,” Leisinger said.
Though the vaccine may be sound, existing factors could foretell a challenging period ahead. “We haven’t had a bad flu season the last couple years because of all the masking,” Leisinger pointed out, which could mean a more difficult one is in the offing. Also, flu season has already begun in the southern states, a bit earlier than usual, possibly portending a bleak outlook.
A final ominous indicator is the impact which the combination of the flu, COVID 19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) are currently having around the country, especially on young people. Thanks to this debilitating trifecta, Leisinger said, one report has shown that, currently, “75% of pediatric beds nationwide are already taken.” With this in mind, he suggested that everyone who is able get the current flu vaccine soon, “in the next couple weeks.”
“This year,” Leisinger emphasized, “it’s more important than ever to get the flu shot.”
The true severity of the upcoming flu season, however, will not be apparent until “the first of the year,” he noted.
Amidst this swirling viral climate, “it never hurts to wear a mask,” Leisinger said, “though at this point doing so is optional, of course.” However, “those with compromised immune systems or with diseases such as cancer or serious kidney infections definitely need to continue wearing masks,” he added. If in that situation, people should also let those around them know about their increased risk, if at all possible.
If people have questions about either vaccine, “they should follow up with their primary care provider,” Leisinger concluded.