Flu season is ramping up locally and statewide, with influenza A H1N1 and A H3 strains circulating, along with COVID-19 and RSV — the highest flu-like illness in the state among those that are not influenza or COVID-19.
This is according to the latest data available from the State Hygienic Laboratory at the University of Iowa, for the week of Nov. 13-19.
Statewide, 21 schools were reporting 10% illness or greater to the state health department. (Although none in Fayette County reported it that week, Bremer County reported two schools with over 10% illness rates, Black Hawk County had one such school, and Allamakee County had one. The following week, Thanksgiving week, West Central reported closing school Tuesday due to high rate of student and staff absences.)
Of influenza tests statewide in the sample week, 7.6% were positive out of 6,653 tests.
Influenza A was the only “influenza” subtype circulating, data show.
Of viruses assigned a subtype, Flu A strain H3 was the most common statewide, followed by Flu A H1N1.
Test positivity for Flu A, by region shows Northeast Iowa had 6.8% of 444 samples testing positive while Eastern Iowa had 5% of 3,987 samples positive.
The region with the most Flu A circulating was Northwest Iowa with 16.8% of 552 samples positive, followed by Central Iowa with 11.6% of 1,488 samples positive.
Thirty-one people were hospitalized in that sample week for influenza at all hospitals statewide. From a sample size of just 18 patients where hospitals voluntarily reported age for flu hospitalizations, about half were ages 65-and-up — the largest portion. The next-largest share of reported hospitalizations was ages 5 through 24 — about one-quarter.
FLU SHOT
Eligible persons who have not already gotten a flu shot, may wish to consider doing so.
Typically the traditional flu shot and the high-dose — quadrivalent — are offered.
Both the traditional, and the high-dose flu shots Scott Pharmacy in Fayette is offering confer immunity to these prevalent strains in Iowa, the H3 series and H1N1, certified pharmacy technician Andrea Scott at Scott Pharmacy said.
Persons can ask their local pharmacy or primary care provider which strains are covered. Fayette County Public Health is not offering the flu or COVID-19 vaccines, noting they can be obtained from those other sources, a spokesperson said.
For instance, Scott Pharmacy offers the high-dose quadrivalent shot for ages 65-and-up and the traditional flu shot. The quadrivalent contains egg; the traditional flu shot offered there is egg-free. The needle is a “nice small one,” Scott said. At 25 gauge, the flu shot needle is smaller than a traditional earring wire of 18-20 gauge. Needle gauge number increases as the size decreases.
The body takes two weeks to build antibodies — its immune defense — to a decent level, and four to eight weeks to build them to peak-level, Dr. Tim Horrigan with MercyOne Family Medicine in Waverly said.
“That’s why we like to give flu vaccine in October to November, because peak flu season typically January to February,” Horrigan said. “We’re trying to time the vaccine to peak illness.”
Whereas typically the flue season is done in March, Horrigan said influenza cases were seen into May of last year.
This was attributed to people having gotten out of the habit of hand washing, sanitizing and masking, Horrigan indicated.
“They got illness fatigue basically,” he said.
“It’s always a good time to get the vaccine, all the way til about February. Hopefully by then we’re mostly done with it,” Horrigan said.
Scott said, “We’re still offering that (flu shot) as a daily walk-in option. No appointments needed. (Thursday) I had a large quantity of people walk in.”
Proper hygiene is always in season, the medical doctor emphasized.
“It’s always a good time to cover you cough, wash your hands, wear a mask,” Horrigan said. “Obviously you don’t have to wear your mask in the car. If you’re in a crowd of 5-10 people you probably should.”
OTHER ‘FLULIKE’ VIRUSES
Of respiratory viruses other than influenza and COVID-19, the highest state share of positivity for any other influenza-like illness for the reporting week was RSV, with 24.7% of 5,429 molecular tests showing positive statewide.
RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults. RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lung) and pneumonia (infection of the lungs) in U.S. children under age 1.
In Northeast Iowa for the reporting week, 32.7% of 297 molecular tests showed positive for RSV. In Eastern Iowa, 23.4% of 3,072 molecular tests were positive for RSV. Northeast Iowa’s infection rate for RSV was second-highest after Southeast Iowa, which had 45%, although out of just 40 tests, positive for RSV.
After RSV, rhinovirus/enterovirus was the second-most-common flu-like illness at 22.8% positive. Enterovirus is a genus within the family Picornaviridae, which comprises enteroviruses, coxsackieviruses, rhinoviruses, polioviruses and echoviruses, per PubMed.
Parainfluenza virus was 9.5% of non-influenza non-COVID-19 viruses the state lab reported that week.
NON-INFLUENZA TREATMENTS
“It’s an unfortunate time of the year,” Josh Formanek, PharmD, said.
At Scott Pharmacy they are seeing more RSV, and have been testing some positive cases of COVID-19 recently, Formanek said.
For the week ending Tuesday night, Fayette County had 16 positive cases of COVID-19.
Spikes have traditionally been seen around the holidays, looking at state COVID-19 data for the last two years.
A client can request the pharmacy perform the COVID-19 test. The rapid antigen certified test is “our most common,” Formanek said. They also have take-home test kits.
“The last few weeks people have been asking for tests,” Formanek said.
Based on seeing prescriptions written for RSV-positive clients and clients reporting RSV exposure to the pharmacy, Formanek said, “It seems to be going around.”
Scott Pharmacy ordered test kits on Thursday to begin testing for RSV, Formanek said.
“Hopefully we can start doing that for our patients for sure,” Formanek said.
Treatment for RSV and other cold and flu viruses is supportive, Horrigan indicated, like encouraging them to drink fluids and rest.
Most cough and cold medicines are not recommended for kids under 2 years and mostly for kids under 6 years, Horrigan said.
“There does seem to be historically more RSV than a couple years ago,” Horrigan said. The RSV is an annual event in kids under age 5, he said.
The last couple years, kids weren’t exposed to each other because they weren’t in daycare and common settings, he explained.
“Now we’re catching back up, essentially, to what seems like a historic surge, but it’s pretty much an event that happens all the time.
“There is some (incorrect) thought as well that because kids haven’t been around other kids that their immunities are weaker — it’s not that they’re weaker they’re just unexposed. The usual state is to be sick a lot until you’ve had all the viruses,” Horrigan said.
If suspecting RSV, parents can watch their children’s breathing.
“Theres a difference between fast and labored. There’s breathing so hard they don’t have time to swallow and eat. Those kids need to be seen for evaluation by the hospital,” Horrigan said.
Although it’s tough to get a pulse-oximeter that fits on an adult, on a small child, the number to watch would be 91%-92% saturation.
“If you get oxygen 91-92 or below, you’d probably better have somebody look at you,” Horrigan said.
“We tell the same thing to people with COVID,” he said.
There is a passive therapy antibody treatment for RSV, which is indicated for children born prematurely or who have a respiratory condition called BPD, Horrigan said.
There’s an RSV vaccine in development, but it’s not yet ready, Horrigan and Formanek each indicated separately.