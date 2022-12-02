Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Flu season is ramping up locally and statewide, with influenza A H1N1 and A H3 strains circulating, along with COVID-19 and RSV — the highest flu-like illness in the state among those that are not influenza or COVID-19.

This is according to the latest data available from the State Hygienic Laboratory at the University of Iowa, for the week of Nov. 13-19.

