Early voting in Iowa started Wednesday, Oct. 19 and the Fayette County Auditor’s office has had several in-person voters. While the last day to request an absentee ballot was Oct. 24, an auditor’s office representative said there has been a steady return of the mail-in ballots.

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oelwein voters will have two polling places, Oelwein Public Library, 201 E. Charles St., for Wards 1 and 3, and Oelwein Police Station, 501 Rock Island Rd., for Wards 2 and 4.

