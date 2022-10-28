Early voting in Iowa started Wednesday, Oct. 19 and the Fayette County Auditor’s office has had several in-person voters. While the last day to request an absentee ballot was Oct. 24, an auditor’s office representative said there has been a steady return of the mail-in ballots.
On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oelwein voters will have two polling places, Oelwein Public Library, 201 E. Charles St., for Wards 1 and 3, and Oelwein Police Station, 501 Rock Island Rd., for Wards 2 and 4.
Here are the candidates for Oelwein area voters on the Nov. 8 ballot:
Incumbent Chuck Grassley defeated challenger Jim Carlin in June to receive the Republican nomination for U.S. Senator. On the November ballot, he is opposed by Democratic nominee Admiral Michael Franken who was nominated over Abby Finkenauer.
• U.S. Representative — District 2
Ashley Hinson received the Republican nomination for US Representative for District 2 and is challenged by Democratic nominee Liz Mathis. Both ran unopposed in June.
Incumbent Kim Reynolds (with Adam Gregg) received the Republican nomination for governor, running unopposed in June. She is challenged by Democratic nominee Deidre DeJear (Eric Van Lancker), who also ran unopposed in June, and by Libertarian Rick Stewart (Marco Battaglia).
• Iowa Secretary of State
Incumbent and Republican nominee Paul D. Pate is challenged by Democratic nominee Joel Miller for the position of Secretary of State. Miller received the Democratic nomination over Eric Van Lancker in June.
Incumbent Auditor of State and Democratic nominee Rob Sand will be opposed by Republican nominee Todd Halbur who narrowly defeated Mary Ann Hanusa in June.
Incumbent Michael L. Fitzgerald won the Democratic nomination for Treasurer of State in June and will be opposed on the Nov. ballot by Republican nominee Roby Smith.
• Secretary of Agriculture
Incumbent and Republican nominee Mike Naig is challenged by Democratic nominee John Norwood for the position of Secretary of Agriculture. Both ran unopposed in June.
Incumbent and Democratic nominee Tom Miller will challenge Republican nominee Brenna Bird for the position of Attorney General. Both ran unopposed in June.
• State Representative — District 67
This district includes the southeast half of Buchanan County and all of Delaware County. Terry McGovern (D), Petersburg, and Craig Johnson (R), Independence, are on the ballot for this district on Nov. 8. There are no incumbents.
• State Representative — District 68
This district includes all but the very top of Fayette County, northern Buchanan County, and northeast Black Hawk County. Chad Ingels (R), Randalia, is running unopposed for this seat.
• Fayette County Treasurer
Incumbent Kyle Jacobsen (R) is running unopposed.
• Fayette County Recorder
Incumbent Kristie Reierson (R) is running unopposed.
• Fayette County Attorney
Nathan Lein (D) is running unopposed.
Township Trustee and Clerk Elections for rural residents (two trustees and one clerk for each township)
• Jefferson-Scott Township — vote at Oelwein Legion Hall, 106 First St. S.W.
Jefferson Trustee: Yvonne Gaudes, Teri Block; no candidate for clerk
Scott Trustee: Alan Schlumbohm; Scott Clerk: Tammy Brownell
• Oran Township (includes Fairbank) — vote at Oran Community Hall, 5054 Main St., Oran
Trustee: Lois Heineman, Rita Losh, Glenda Kane; Clerk: Sue A. Fette
Iowa Amendment 1, the Right to Keep and Bear Arms Amendment. This amendment to the Iowa Constitution provides that the right of the people of Iowa to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes the right to keep and bear arms as a fundamental right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.
If Iowans vote in favor of the constitutional amendment, Iowa courts would consider any law which restricts the sale, possession or use of firearms with “strict scrutiny,” meaning those laws must be narrowly tailored to fit a “compelling governmental interest” or be struck down as unconstitutional, according to Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Voters will be asked to vote yes or no on this measure.