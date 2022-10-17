Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

In recognition of October’s status as Manufacturing Month in Iowa, industrial technology students from Oelwein and West Central High Schools participated in Northeast Iowa Community College’s Fayette County Advanced Manufacturing Student Tours last Thursday. “We want to introduce high school students to different career opportunities they have in manufacturing,” said Terri Rubner, Director of the NICC’s RAMS/Oelwein center.

Part of that initiation included introducing students to clothing-related safety measures observed within a manufacturing workplace, as students were asked to follow the typical dress code by which they, as manufacturing employees, would be expected to abide. As such, participants were required to wear long pants and closed-toed footwear, with no shorts or open shoe designs, such as sandals, allowed. Safety glasses, along with ear plugs, necessary at certain points during the day, were provided by NICC.

