In recognition of October’s status as Manufacturing Month in Iowa, industrial technology students from Oelwein and West Central High Schools participated in Northeast Iowa Community College’s Fayette County Advanced Manufacturing Student Tours last Thursday. “We want to introduce high school students to different career opportunities they have in manufacturing,” said Terri Rubner, Director of the NICC’s RAMS/Oelwein center.
Part of that initiation included introducing students to clothing-related safety measures observed within a manufacturing workplace, as students were asked to follow the typical dress code by which they, as manufacturing employees, would be expected to abide. As such, participants were required to wear long pants and closed-toed footwear, with no shorts or open shoe designs, such as sandals, allowed. Safety glasses, along with ear plugs, necessary at certain points during the day, were provided by NICC.
Cell phones, meanwhile, were set to silent, as their use was not permitted.
Focused on exploring industry in Oelwein, the event began mid-morning with a stop at ICE Manufacturing, which specializes in the production of Alpha HD semi-trailers. Comprising two parts, students first visited ICE’s Industrial Park Drive location, followed by the facility on 2nd Ave. SE.
From there, the tour traveled to the Oelwein Center campus, to visit the facility’s Regional Tech Complex, where students were able to explore its lab and equipment. During the lunch that followed, NICC welding instructor Mike Dougherty provided students additional information about the college’s Career Pathways Certificate in Welding, to help reemphasize and cap off the morning’s exploration of ICE.
The second portion of the event shifted to East Penn Manufacturing, where students received a guided look at that facility.
Once there, the tour began with a “slide presentation of the history of East Penn,” explained Rubner, who accompanied the students during the afternoon session. Among the items highlighted in the presentation, one hosted by East Penn’s Bob Bouska, was the remarkable growth of the manufacturer in Oelwein, from its humble origins in the 1990s to its significance in the present day, when it employs more than 350 local individuals. Another point of interest, Rubner noted, was emphasizing the necessary synergy between the manufacturer’s operations in Oelwein and those at its other locations, such as that in Pennsylvania.
Following the presentation, students were led to the production floor where they received a direct view of the company’s work and the variety of roles filled by its employees. This phase of the tour was wide-ranging, Rubner said, and was intended to highlight for students East Penn’s production process from “start to finish,” which included a visit to the facility’s shipping area.
It was during this portion that students were placed in the most interactive environment of the tour. On the East Penn production floor, “students got to see people working,” Rubner explained. Rather than simply describing what goes on, “we were able to actually show them,” she said.
Much different than learning in their typical classroom, within such a real-world setting, surrounded by the sights, smells, and sounds of live manufacturing, “sometimes it clicks,” Rubner said, about helping students develop a greater understanding of local industry and the variety of roles available within it.
Throughout the tour, student inquiries were encouraged, an emphasis that bore fruit. “The students had some good questions,” Rubner observed, including a number related to various elements of the production processes they were witnessing.
With the event wrapping up by mid-afternoon, Rubner identified the experiences it afforded as welcomed and valuable. “The tours were very well received by the students,” she noted. “They really appreciated this opportunity.”
“The students had a good day,” Rubner concluded. “It was a success, for sure.”