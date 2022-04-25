Friends of MercyOne will mark the return of the May Tea on Thursday, May 12. Members take this opportunity to celebrate all the volunteers who have assisted in keeping MercyOne Oelwein a welcoming, pleasant hospital for clients and their guests. Volunteers at Mercy offer their services in the gift shop, in the cafeteria and in Mercy Senior Care. All volunteers and Friends of Mercy members are invited to attend. The tea will be 2 p.m. in the Friendship Café on Third Floor at the hospital.
The tea will begin with refreshments and an opportunity to, after a long break, reconnect with other members and volunteers. Volunteers will be recognized and Edith Biddinger, president, will give a review of how Friends of MercyOne supports the hospital. Four scholarships will be awarded and new officers will be installed by Jill Groth, MercyOne Oelwein site administrator.
The Tea will conclude with a program on MercyOne’s MilVets, presented by Ashleigh Ellithorpe.
MercyOne Military and Veterans Health Care ensures our colleagues know how to communicate respectfully and competently with military service members, veterans, and their families. Through their training, colleagues become culturally competent ensuring service members, veterans and their families have access to timely, high quality, compassionate health care.
If you’re unsure about your membership status or would like to become a member contact Janet at 319.283.0147.