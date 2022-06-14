On Dec. 17, 2018, the Fontana Wildlife Display’s resident black bear was euthanized after suffering a likely stroke and losing mobility in her rear legs. This bear arrived at Fontana as a 10-year-old adult in 2003. She had been purchased as a pet (legal at that time, but now illegal in Iowa) and the family was no longer able to care for her. She was a popular member of our exhibit from the time she arrived until her death.
Some visitor and staff memories include:
• She would often stick feet into her enclosure’s rail while resting – a posture that worried many visitors who thought her “stuck.”
• She loved the annual Trick-or-Treat for the Animals and digging her way into her pumpkin to get at the hidden fruits, eggs, fish and veggies.
• Seeing her play with (not usually in) her cooling pool.
Following her death, the bear was transported to Midwest Taxidermy in Independence. Using a body mount donated by Marc Phelps of Nature Tracks Taxidermy (South Amana), Ben Trumblee donated his time and talent to complete the taxidermy mount. Naturalist Sondra Cabell then spent time preparing the base of the mount for display.
June 1 marked the placement of the bear on the Nature Center Display floor. She is in a temporary exhibit highlighting natural history of Black Bears while work continues for her inclusion in a more complete exhibit on threatened, endangered, extripated and extinct wildlife.
Stop into Fontana Nature Center during regular summer hours (8 a.m. to noon Monday-Tuesday; 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; and 1-5 p.m. weekends) and reacquaint yourself with our bear.
Please note you are not able to “pet” the bear as mounted animals deteriorate quickly when repeatedly touched.