The Thursday, April 7 meeting of the Fontana Herb Society will feature a 7 p.m. program by Mark and Abby Rippe, owners of Blueridge Orchard in Denver, Iowa. The Rippes have around 150 apple trees and enjoy the company of 40,000 honeybees in the hives on their property.
The program is an introduction to the stewardship of honeybees as seen through the lens of the four seasons.
Fontana Herb Society meets at Fontana Park Interpretive Nature Center, 1883 125th St., Hazleton.
The Fontana Herb Society will conduct their annual plant sale on Saturday, May 7, 8-11 a.m., with some of the proceeds going to Friends of Fontana Park.