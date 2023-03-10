The staff of the Buchanan County Conservation Board will host a volunteer workshop on March 18, at 9 a.m. at the Fontana Interpretive Nature Center south of Hazleton.
The workshop is for anyone interested in helping serve as a conservation volunteer. The information session will last approximately one hour.
Interested persons are invited to meet staff members Diane Johnson and Michael Maas and have coffee and a donut during the meet and greet. Get a first-hand interpretation of the animal ambassadors and learn about all the exciting opportunities waiting for volunteers.
Those who like camping may consider becoming a campground host. The host helps acclimate camping guests with the grounds, maintains the restrooms, and makes sure guests are aware of posted camping guidelines and etiquette.
Volunteers that enjoy birds can help Fontana keep track of native bluebird nesting boxes. These boxes are monitored throughout the spring and need to be done once a week. Johnson suggested this might be something that a family would like to do.
“We sometimes have families that come out and want to do volunteer work together. The bluebird boxes or invasive species tracking make great activities for a family,” she said.
Johnson says those who have an interest in docents can educate the public about ecosystems, native plants, and animals by becoming a nature center host.
Anyone 18 years of age or older is welcome to check out the volunteer opportunities at the workshop on March 18. Younger persons must be accompanied by a parent.
Johnson said the Nature Center has something to do for everybody during different seasons. Some people only volunteer during the summer, some only during the winter. Others are just on call.
“We’re looking for people that are interested in conservation and teaching others about it.
People that volunteer indoors get one-on-one training with one of the staff to learn about the center. They will not be left on their own until they feel comfortable with their knowledge,” Johnson said.
Many of the Conservation Board’s accomplishments have been achieved through the efforts of people willing to donate time and talent. This workshop is for everyone, from seasoned volunteers who would like a refresher, to those who may be newcomers; from nature center hosts to those who like outdoor projects. All are welcome.
To register, please call the nature center at 319-636-2617, send an email to bccbscheduling@gmail.com, or visit Buchanancountyparks.com.
For more information for about Buchanan County Conservation Board programs and activities visit: www.buchanancountyparks.com.