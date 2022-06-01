Fontana Park is hosting camps for ages 3 – 18. Limited spaces remain available at this time and camps start beginning June 6. Registration is online for all camps at www.buchanancountyparks.com.
For more information, call 319-636-2617.
SUMMER CAMP PROGRAMS
Wee Nature Tales – For kids 3-5 years not yet completing kindergarten. On Mondays June 6-July 18, 1-2 p.m. in the Fontana Park Nature Center Classroom.
This hour-long session combines age-appropriate nature stories with simple nature projects and explorations. Programs are designed to be different each year a child participates. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is limited to 15 children per session.
Nature Explorers – For kids completing grades K-2. From 9:30-11 a.m. on Mondays, June 6, to July 11, starting June 9 in the Fontana Park Nature Center Classroom.
This program encourages an early interest in science and nature through hands-on inquiry and exploration of the Fontana Park environment. Programs are designed to be different each year a child participates. Adults are welcome but not required to attend. Registration is limited to 20 children per session.
Young Naturalists – For kids completing grades 3-6. From 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, June 7 to July 12, in the Fontana Park Nature Center Classroom, with final picnic award session on Wednesday, July 20.
Children will discover the world in which they live, and their relationships with plants and animals. Programs are designed to be different each year a child participates, with activities bringing participants face to face with environmental issues, problems and solutions. Registration is limited to 20 children.
River Raiders – For youth entering grades 6-8. Two-night, three-day excursion on the Upper Iowa River from Kendallville to Decorah, Tuesday, June 21, to Thursday, June 23.
Enrollment is limited to 12 participants.
There will be a required training day on Thursday, June 16, 5:30-8 p.m. It will include camping and paddling basics, menu for the trip itinerary, and what to pack
Participants will canoe, camp, cook outdoors, and learn wilderness skills.
The trip fee, $90, includes tents, food, canoes, life jackets, paddles and transportation.
The trip is offered in partnership with Buchanan and Benton County Conservation.
Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Trip – For ages 14-18, from Saturday, July 23 to Saturday, July 30. Required training date is Thursday, July 14. The cost is $500, with $250 scholarships available.
Participants will be guided through the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, largest designated wilderness in the lower 48 states, by naturalists from Buchanan and Benton County Conservation Boards.
Participants will paddle across wilderness lakes, portage canoes and packs over rugged land trails, fish for fun and food, read maps, use compasses, live in tents without leaving a trace, cook meals in wilderness areas, and learn about the ecology of this magnificent area.
Tents, backpacks, canoes, cooking gear, food in the wilderness, and transportation from Fontana Interpretive Nature Center are provided.
If you have some canoeing experience, are able to carry 40 pounds or more, and possess the strength and spirit to explore, this trip may be for you. Limited stipends and scholarships opportunities are available, and are listed on the website registration — www.buchanancountyparks.com. A complete packing list will be provided upon registration.
