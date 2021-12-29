Winter came in like a lamb with very mild temperatures throughout much of December. Even for those that love snow and the outdoor recreational opportunities presented, it is hard to dislike 60 degree weather in winter in Iowa.
But finally, there is a fresh blanket of white. That, along with surprisingly low winds and suitable temperatures, have been conducive to getting out to enjoy the new snow while cross country skiing, snowshoeing woodland walks and even ice fishing. Winter campfires, bird watching at filled feeders, tracking, snow and ice art and fort building are also great winter activities.
If those activities sound interesting to you, but you lack the equipment or knowledge to participate, then the Winter Family Fun Day at Fontana Park (Hazleton) is your chance to participate and build your skills.
From 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Fontana Park, Naturalists, staff and volunteers will be set up for registered participants to try one or several winter recreational activities.
Don boots, snow pants, hats and gloves and come explore some great things to do outside on a January day. Depending on weather conditions, these could include snowshoeing, ice fishing, tracking, sledding, bird watching, maple candy making, campfire s’mores, shelter making or snow art.
Periodic breaks to warm in the
nature center will include a hot
chocolate / apple cider station, and a campfire will be set up continuously outside with all the makings of s’mores.
Play outside – even in winter. Remember, “There is no such thing as bad weather, only unsuitable clothing,” (Alfred Wainright). Please contact us at the nature center if you lack suitable winter clothing items – a limited supply of both adult and children’s gear is available to borrow for the event.
Registration for the Winter Fun Day is $5 per family (you define what family is to you) and covers the hot drinks and snacks. Pre-register at www.buchanancountyparks.com under the Public Events tab.
We are hoping for a great winter day and hope to see many families there.