Among those celebrating the city’s Italian roots on Saturday was Patricia Mahoney of Oelwein, who counts herself as a regular and long-time participant in Italian Heritage Day.
“For years,” she said, regarding how often she has attended the event. “Every year.”
Her annual presence should come as no surprise given her background, which is steeped in Italian culture and influence, she explained.
“My grandparents came from Italy,” she detailed, “and we lived next door to them growing up. We always used to have big dinners in the evening and, a lot of times, my sisters and I would organize it.”
Her favorite part of attending Italian Heritage Day is two-fold, she indicated.
“The sandwich,” she said, with a laugh, “and seeing all the people. The Italian sausage… it’s pretty good, (but) it’s not quite as good as my dad’s.”
Joining Mahoney and the many others at the event, meanwhile, was Oelwein’s Manni Pirillo, who, as a member of the Dominic Pirillo family, claims deep connections to the celebration and its origins.
“Our family, we come out every year,” she said, while noting, as well, her two favorite aspects of the gathering.
“The bocce ball tournament,” she began, indicating that the contests can get competitive “sometimes.”
“The sandwiches,” she added. “That’s a must to get.”
As for recent changes in the celebration, Pirillo mentioned the amusements for children as being a new and welcomed addition, while observing that the event, more generally, appears on the cusp of a revitalization of sorts.
“The bounce houses are new,” she said, remarking, as well, “a lot more people, I feel, are coming back for it.”
And as it is for Mahoney, Pirillo emphasized the importance to her of attending Oelwein’s Italian Heritage Day each and every year.
“It’s meaningful, for sure,” she concluded.