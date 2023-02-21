Oelwein, IA (50662)

Today

Snow. Winds will increase late. Low around 25F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow. Winds will increase late. Low around 25F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.