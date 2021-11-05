Waukon defeated North Fayette Valley 28-14 at home Friday to move on to the Class 2A state semifinals.
The TigerHawks finish the season at 9-2 overall.
The game was tied at 8-8 after the first quarter in which North Fayette Valley and Waukon traded turnovers and breakaway runs for touchdowns.
Waukon lost the first turnover when NFV’s Jacob German intercepted a Noah Hatlan pass and returned the ball to the Waukon 38. The NFV offense stalled, however, and gave the ball back on downs.
Waukon scored two plays later when Lincoln Snitker ran 63 yards for a touchdown off a counter. Hennessy ran in the two-point conversion.
NFV appeared to answer with a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Kaleb White, but a sideline interference penalty took the points off the board.
On the ensuing drive, Waukon recovered a fumble on NFV’s 18, but the TigerHawks made a goal line stand and got the ball back on downs at their 11-yard line. Three plays later, Tayler Luzum ran 77 yards for a touchdown. White rushed for the two-point conversion.
The second quarter belonged to Waukon. The Indians took a 15-8 lead on an 80-yard drive that ended with Pat Hennessy getting his first touchdown of the game.
Then after NFV failed to take advantage of a fumble recovery on the Waukon 31, giving the ball back on downs, the Indians scored on a 61-yard touchdown run by Pat Hennessy.
The Indians led 22-8 at the half.
White was injured late in the second quarter and was carried from the field on a stretcher. Senior Cael Burrow took over at quarterback after halftime
Waukon received the second-half kickoff.
The teams traded punts on the first two possession.
Waukon scored on its second possession, with Hatlan capping the drive with a 4-yard run. NFV blocked the point after kick. The Indians lead grew to 28-8.
In the final seconds of the third, Burrow completed a 31-yard touchdown pass to German on a fourth and 10 play. The two-point conversion failed.
After a scoreless fourth quarter, Waukon went on to win 28-14, and is headed to the semifinals at the UNI-dome.