Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz reported during the Monday, Feb. 27 regular Fayette County Supervisors meeting that snow removal and winter storm road maintenance costs are projected to top $1 million this year, which hasn’t happened since 2019.
Not including all its February expenses, the county has paid out $830,000 this year.
Additionally, Fantz provided an updated cost sheet for the ongoing radio project.
As work continues on the radio rollout, it has been determined that an eighth tower will likely be needed in Waucoma in order to ensure all emergency radio users are reached.
Based on current financial figures it is estimated to cost $150,000. According to Fantz, Fayette County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Lisa Robert is working to coordinate a user agreement for all departments who will receive radios.
Bethel Wind Energy is working to restore wind power via turbines in Hawkeye. A detailed agreement is being drafted alongside the County Roads Department to ensure care is taken of roadways during any moving of heavy turbine blades or parts.
Thus far, it has been established that a survey of roadways will be done before and after the project to assess and hold accountable Bethel for any potential damages. This agreement also stipulates which roads can be used and when.
Supervisors unanimously approved this Road Use and Repair Agreement.
During the Tuesday, Feb. 21 supervisor meeting, it was decided that the former Schori & Lehman Brewery, now a county-owned building in Elgin, will be deeded back to the City of Elgin. This will allow for the City to demolish what has been deemed a nuisance property.
It was reported Monday that steps will be taken to preserve the earth surrounding this building to protect any unfound artifacts in the historical ground. To pay tribute to the history of the site, a kiosk display will be created with images and information for visitor viewing.
The demolition of the structure will be done within certain guidelines, under the guidance of the State Archaeological Society and the State Historical Preservation Office, as well as guidance from Fayette County Economic Development.
Elgin City Clerk Ginger Wander previously explained that a Memorandum of Agreement is necessary for this project to move forward. Supervisor Janell Bradley sought advice from Fayette County Attorney Nathan Lien regarding the exchange of the property to take place.
Wander was slated to attend Monday’s meeting but will be on the agenda in coming weeks to finalize the property transfer.
County budget hearings scheduled
The Fayette County Supervisors will host a public hearing at 10 a.m. Monday, March 13, for the purpose of amending the current budget for fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.
According to the proposal, there will be no increase in taxes. Any resident or taxpayer can voice their opinion for or against the proposed amendment at the public hearing.
In addition, the Fayette County Supervisors have set the Fiscal Year 2023-24 Fayette County budget hearing for 10 a.m. Monday, March 20.
All Fayette County residents or taxpayers may present objections to, or arguments in favor of, any part of the proposed budget during the public hearing in the Fayette County Courthouse in West Union.