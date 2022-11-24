The Old Tyme Christmas Grinch Contest is underway, and the listing of candidates is truly one of the Grinchiest groups of candidates we have ever had!
Once again, voting is being conducted through monetary donations. One dollar equals one vote for the candidate of your choice.
If you were thinking about making a donation to the Cupboard this year, why not have some fun and also use it for Grinch votes? If you don’t have a favorite candidate, or don’t know any of them at all, a donation of $5 will cast one vote for each candidate to help them on their way to being crowned Grinch.
These five amazing people said yes when they were asked to Grinch it up. We just did not expect them to be having this much fun doing it, but they are. They are not seeking this honor for themselves, but are working for the good of our community by helping the Community Kitchen Cupboard raise funds to provide food for struggling families. So, if you need help deciding who to vote for, here are some tips that might help you:
Jerry, the potential Grinch Bostian, works in the meat department at Fareway. I heard that he has no problem asking anyone for a big check to fund his campaign. I have heard that he encourages children to throw tantrums in the store and scream for candy. Then when you just can’t stand it anymore, here he comes and says he will calm them down, and, you guessed it, he will do it for a big check! And, of course you will pay it because you want a little peace and quiet.
And then you reach the checkout and think “thank God this shopping trip is almost over,” but you find that “Round up Jerry” wants even more of your money for his Grinchy campaign. So, you try to use the self-checkout to avoid the roundup, but “Round up Jerry” has that covered, too. One time when I refused his round up scam at the self-checkout, the machine refused to let me check out until I rounded up. If you like round ups, writing big checks, and screaming children, Jerry Bostian is your candidate for Grinch.
Sue Crandall claims to be your “Green Mean Grinch”, but is she? Yes, I believe she is. I have sat near her at basketball games and watched her glare at the coaches and players, and even at the officials if they don’t make the call her way. Imagine this: she wants to celebrate Christmas only in December?
I hate to tell you this, Green Mean Grinch, but the retail business needs to whip the Halloween candy out of the aisles in early October and replace it with Christmas candy to fill stockings because that is just the way it works. And, honestly, we need Christmas decorations all year long and Christmas music 24/7 in order to find that joy you say we need. If you want less Christmas and more joy, then Sue Crandall is your candidate for Grinch.
Missy Kane works in HR at Transco. Who doesn’t love being called into the office of the company’s HR person? I am thinking that answer would be – almost no one!
She claims to be grumpy and bossy during the holiday season and she wants your votes or will accuse you of treason. However, the rest of the year she is nice as can be, the picture of happiness and true life-long glee. So, if you love being called into the HR office to meet with a grumpy and bossy HR employee during the month of December, then Missy Kane just might be your candidate for Grinch this season.
Steve Milder, the football coach from Maynard, wants a shorter Christmas season.
Again, that can’t happen. It’s all about the survival of retail.
They wait all year long for this big payout to carry them throughout the year when we are all too grumpy to shop and spend lots of money. What he calls insane, truly is, but its not sane to believe you can change it. So, for that reason, you can dig in your closet at any age and bring out that Ugly Christmas Sweater from high school that no longer fits you, and gripe about Christmas and call yourself a Grinch. It works, doesn’t it? If you want less retail and less Elf Power to produce goods for all of us to consume, then Steve Milder sounds like your kind of Grinch.
Diana Stewart is a surprisingly Grinchy person and kind of a whiner about unfair Christmases past. Like Grinchy Jerry, Diana could be nicknamed “Round Up Diana” because she always asks you to round up when you visit Dollar Fresh, even if she takes your last dollar.
She is willing to travel the town for pictures and to make videos of her visiting businesses in her green outfit just because she can. She also violated the sacred covenant of Grandma by baking salty cookies for her grandchildren and then, of course, making a video of their reactions just to show that she is worthy of our Grinch votes.
Did you know she hugs firemen and also window-peeks at the Kitchen Cupboard? You will find all of this well documented on her Grinch page news. Her husband Matt says she is all Grinch, all the time, and lives, sleeps and breathes new Grinch campaign ideas.
Did you see her Grinch picture in the paper? If that is not a Grinchy scowl, what is?
If you like baking salty cookies for your family, window-peeking at the Kitchen Cupboard, and hugging firemen, then Diana Stewart is your candidate for Grinch.
Have fun voting because the candidates are having a great time being candidates for this event. Votes may be taken to the candidate’s place of work, to the Oelwein Chamber office Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or to the Kitchen Cupboard on Tuesday mornings from 9 am to noon or Friday afternoons from 1 p.m to 4 p.m. They may also be mailed to either the Chamber at 6 South Frederick St. or to the Cupboard at 31 First Ave. N.E. Please make sure to include a note telling us who your votes are for.
Deadline to cast your vote is noon on Thursday December 1.
The answer to vote or not vote should be a cinch, vote for one or for all, but PLEASE just vote Grinch!