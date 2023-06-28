Officials with the Catholic Archdiocese of Dubuque have requested that those with knowledge of previous sexual abuse committed by a former area priest who served in Fayette and Clayton Counties share what they know.
The appeal for information follows a new allegation of past abuse committed by Father Leo Riley, now an active priest in the Diocese of Venice, Florida. The recent claim was announced by the Dubuque Archdiocese on May 23 and involved abuse said to have taken place between 1985 and 1986.
In the aftermath of the allegation, which was first reported on May 5, officials with the Dubuque Archdiocese “spoke with the Bishop of Venice… who has placed… Riley on administrative leave while the Archdiocese of Dubuque Review Board for the Protection of Minors begins an investigation,” a press release explained.
As part of his leave, Riley was the subject of “special measures to restrict his ministry,” including strictures which “prohibited all contact with minors during an investigative process,” a second press release stated.
Riley was ordained a priest in the Dubuque Archdiocese in 1982, through which he served until 2002, when he requested a relocation to Florida, in order to be closer to his parents, the first release details.
As a member working in the Dubuque Archdiocese, Riley served at numerous eastern Iowa churches, including as Associate Pastor in both St. Joseph Parish of Cresco and Immaculate Conception in Charles City, each prior to 1991.
More recently, Riley was Pastor of St. Bridget Parish in Postville and at Clermont’s St. Peter’s Catholic Church, serving both locations between 1994 and 1999, according to information from the Archdiocese.
The recent abuse allegation, however, was not the first against Riley, who was also accused in 2014 of past sexual abuse of a minor, a contention which spawned an investigation but did not result in charges.
“The best information available does not support a reasonable belief that the allegation is true,” said retired Archbishop Michael O. Jackels of Dubuque, about the investigation’s outcome in 2015, the first press release explained. “Therefore, in the matter of the accusation made against Father Riley, unless additional evidence is presented, there is no need to pursue it any further.”
In light of the new allegations, meanwhile, the Archdiocese has asked those with information regarding Riley’s past abuses contact the Office for the Protection of Children and Young People (OPCYP), an organization established by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops in the early 2000s following the height of the nation’s Catholic sexual abuse scandal.
“When victims share their experiences with us, we listen with empathy and offer support while securing information critical to a thorough investigation,” said Lynn Osterhaus, Director of the OPCYP, regarding the latest request. “Information concerning abuse cases is treated with great care to protect the confidentiality of the victims and any others who come forward with information.”
“It is a top priority for me that we address all allegations of sexual abuse with utmost transparency, consistency and accountability outlined by the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People, the comprehensive set of procedures established by United States Catholic bishops over twenty years ago,” added Bishop Richard Pates, Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Dubuque. “This archdiocese continues to work diligently to ensure a safe environment for children and all vulnerable individuals in our churches and schools.”
Those with knowledge of allegations of sexual abuse perpetrated by Riley can contact Osterhaus at 563-556-2580 or through postal mail at 1229 Mt. Loretta Avenue, Dubuque, IA 52003.